Mac Jones Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details on Patriots second-year QB Mac Jones following a stellar rookie season.

Though we’ll have to wait until Aug. 19 for the official retail release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23, gamers and football fans alike are already getting a series of early Christmas presents. Day by day, Madden ratings have been revealed, including this year’s members of the prestigious “99 Club.”

Fresh off some rare off-season praise from Coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ stock is starting to rise. His ascension as full-on heir apparent to Tom Brady may not be fully realized in this latest edition of Madden, however.

With an overall rating of 78, Jones is ranked roughly middle of the pack among starting play-callers, coming in at No. 17 just behind veterans Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, and Ryan Tannehill. Notably, however, Mac is back with some new and improved stats in this Madden game — most notably a sizable increase in Awareness (+3 compared to Madden 22).

So, what do the rest of MAC10’s numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Mac Jones Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Mac Jones Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 78

GENERAL: 81 PASSING: 93

Speed : 81

: 81 Acceleration : 80

: 80 Strength : 60

: 60 Agility : 81

: 81 Awareness : 83

: 83 Jumping : 75

: 75 Injury : 90

: 90 Stamina : 86

: 86 Toughness: 91 Throw power : 85

: 85 Throw accuracy short : 92

: 92 Throw accuracy middle : 84

: 84 Throw accuracy deep : 82

: 82 Throw on the run : 80

: 80 Play action : 85

: 85 Throw under pressure: 86

Mac Jones Madden Rating History

Past ratings data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 77

Madden 23 QB Ratings