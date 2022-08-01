Lamar Jackson Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details on Ravens QB and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Up ahead on Aug. 19 is the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are already getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

In this year’s edition, no quarterback boasts double-nines upon launch of the game. Tom Brady sits atop the heap with a 97, followed by No. 2 QB Aaron Rodgers by one solitary point. So, how about a certain Baltimore Raven who not only won NFL MVP honors for 2019, but graced the cover of Madden 21? At launch, 25-year-old Lamar Jackson checks in with a solid 87 overall rating, but don’t be fooled — his running abilities make him the sort of threat only comparable in the game franchise to the likes of Michael Vick in terms of speed, acceleration, and elusiveness.

So, what do the rest of the former Heisman Trophy winner’s numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Lamar Jackson Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Lamar Jackson Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 87

GENERAL: 89 Speed : 96

: 96 Acceleration : 96

: 96 Strength : 96

: 96 Agility : 95

: 95 Awareness : 95

: 95 Jumping : 91

: 91 Injury : 92

: 92 Stamina : 92

: 92 Toughness: 96 PASSING: 89 Throw Power : 92

: 92 Throw Accuracy Short : 88

: 88 Throw Accuracy Medium : 85

: 85 Throw Accuracy Deep : 84

: 84 Throw on the Run : 91

: 91 Play Action : 97

: 97 Throw Under Pressure: 89

Lamar Jackson Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 90

90 Madden 21: 94

94 Madden 20: 76

76 Madden 19: 79

Madden 23 QB Ratings