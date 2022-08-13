Kyler Murray Madden 23 Rating Overview

Boardroom dives into the virtual details of the most dynamic QB2 in the NFL — the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray — ahead of the Aug. 19 release of Madden 23.

Up ahead on Aug. 19 is the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most-discussed players of the NFL offseason, and for a good reason, as he was more than ready to move on from his rookie contract and get paid. It took three months of grueling negotiation, but Murray’s frustrations with the Cardinals surely began to fizzle after signing a $230.5 million contract extension with $160 million guaranteed this offseason, making him the No. 3 highest-paid NFL player of all time by total contract value and No. 2 by average annual value.

What made the Cardinals invest so heavily in the Pro Bowl signal-caller? At just 25 years old, Murray has displayed elite abilities as both a runner and a passer, two qualities that a modern NFL QB is increasingly required to carry in order to unlock maximum success in the league.

With an initial overall rating of 84, Murray is tied with Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson as the 11th-best QB in Madden 23 at launch. While the rating seems lower than expected at first glance, with Madden’s strict ranking system, not a single quarterback in the game can call himself a member of the 99 Club — not Tom Brady, not Aaron Rodgers, and not Patrick Mahomes.

But don’t let Kyler’s seemingly “low” ranking fool you.

He still possesses elite speed, agility, and juking ability, allowing for dangerous scrambles out of the pocket that can turn busted plays into colossal yardage. Accurate passing ability under center or on the run out of play action or RPO is routine, whether on a five-yard dig or a 50-five-yard post. Meanwhile, defenses will attempt to capitalize on his relatively low strength, ball carrying, and tackle-breaking ratings, making Murray potentially vulnerable to fumbles.

All told, only four Cardinals crack the top 100 player ratings in Madden 23; highest-rated offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr. features a modest 73, so players who can penetrate the offensive line and place hits on Kyler have a real chance of disrupting his flow.

So, what do the rest of the young franchise quarterback’s numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Kyler Murray Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Kyler Murray Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 84

GENERAL: 82 PASSING: 87