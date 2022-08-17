Josh Allen Madden 23 Rating Overview

How does the Bills superstar stack up to the best QBs in the NFL? Check out Boardroom’s full Josh Allen Madden ratings rating breakdown.

Friday, Aug. 19 marks the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings have been getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

At the time of the new video game’s launch, there will be no 99-ers among the quarterbacks, but Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is suddenly closer than he’s ever been to the mountaintop entering his fifth NFL season. The 26-six-year-old Pro Bowler ascended to elite status in 2021, leading his team to the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth, and now checks in behind only Tom Brady (97 overall), Aaron Rodgers (96), and Patrick Mahomes (95) in Madden 23. He comfortably maintains the No. 4 spot among QBs with a 92 rating.

What makes Allen so great? Well, here goes:

He’s arguably the most balanced dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, and the first quarterback to rush for at least 95 yards in three consecutive games

Allen is the first quarterback in history to record at least 30 passing touchdowns, five rushing TDs, and one touchdown reception (!) in the same season

He is already the Bills’ franchise leader for most combined rushing and passing yards in a season, combined rushing and passing touchdowns in a single season, and the most games with 300 passing yards and 4 TDs.

In Madden 23, Allen users will find virtually no flaws with regards to overall athleticism or passing ability in any situation. His 99 general throwing power rating is his greatest asset, trumping every other QB in the game. Whether he’s stable under center or escaping a treacherous blitz, Allen can quickly zip the ball in tight windows across all distances on the field.

But his running ability alone is the one most likely to force opposing gamers to throw their controllers.

Yes, Allen’s ball carrying rating stands at lukewarm 57, so be wary of pushing your luck a bit too hard knowing the risk of a fumble. Overall, however, the good vastly outweighs the bad regarding the Bills QB in this year’s edition of Madden.

So, what do the rest of the stats look like from the young gunslinger? Check out Boardroom’s Josh Allen Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Will Josh Allen capture his first MVP in 2022? pic.twitter.com/RFJf2B1ztO — PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2022

Josh Allen Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 92

GENERAL: 89 Speed : 89

: 89 Acceleration : 92

: 92 Strength : 76

: 76 Agility : 85

: 85 Awareness : 85

: 85 Jumping : 90

: 90 Injury : 96

: 96 Stamina : 94

: 94 Toughness: 93 PASSING: 91 Throw Power : 99

: 99 Throw Accuracy Short : 89

: 89 Throw Accuracy Medium : 87

: 87 Throw Accuracy Deep : 88

: 88 Throw on the Run : 95

: 95 Play Action : 89

: 89 Throw Under Pressure: 91

Josh Allen Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 88

88 Madden 21: 77

77 Madden 20: 74

74 Madden 19: 74

Madden 23 QB Ratings