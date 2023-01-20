As his entry-level deal expires, a big moment is approaching for Danny Dimes — check out all of the Giants’ rookie scale Daniel Jones salary particulars.

When the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones sixth overall out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft, plenty of fans and pundits were stunned. Four seasons and one improbable postseason victory later, a few of these folks owe him an apology.

Jones isn’t overly fancy, but he’s learned how to get the job done for a winning football team, and that’s more than the G-Men have been able to say for quite a while. Hiring Brian Daboll as head coach and flanking hum with a competent staff, Jones grew into a solid young starter. Finally, something nice is brewing in the Tri-state.

Just as Jones’ run has been equal parts surprising and impressive, so has the Giants’. Nobody expected them to be a playoff team in 2022 or even all that close — that’s why oddsmakers set their over/under win total at 7.5 before the season. All told, the fourth-year pro threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Adding to his arsenal, he ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns — the third-most among NFL QBs this season.

Notably, Jones is ineligible for the franchise tag because the Giants declined the fifth-year option on his contract back in April of 2022. So, in the upcoming offseason, it’s a question more so related to how much and how long? The value Jones creates indicates that he could land something in the neighborhood of three years and $75 million (if you like, that’s 750 million dimes). But in the real world, the final number could end up being much higher.

In other words, a truly spirited pay raise is coming Danny Dimes’ way.

That got us thinking — what are the salary particulars of the Giants’ Daniel Jones contract in its current rookie scale form? Let’s take a closer look.

Daniel Jones Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $25,664,056 (256,640,560 dimes)

Average annual value: $6,416,014 (64,160,140 dimes)

Total guaranteed: $25,664,056

Free agency: 2023

2022 salary: $4,194,644 (41,946,440 dimes)

A rookie contract for any player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft comes with a team option for a fifth year. Jones’ would have been worth just over $11 million, but the Giants weren’t sufficiently convinced. Instead, it’s highly likely that the team won’t be able to keep him in East Rutherford next year and beyond for less than double or possibly triple that number per season.

To use a technical term popularized by Slim Pickens, that’s a shitload of dimes.

All told, expect Jones’ next deal to be worth not a cent less on a per-year basis than he made over the course of his entire four-year rookie deal. What a difference a year makes!

(Less than a year, in fact.)

Daniel Jones’ Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $2,985,000

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $23,144,056

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $26,129,056

