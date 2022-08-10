Tyreek Hill Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Cheetah left KC for Miami — and a record-setting haul of guaranteed money. Boardroom looks at the numbers behind the Dolphins’ massive Tyreek Hill contract.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. His speed, acceleration, and elusiveness are unrivaled, and he is lethal once the ball is in his hands because of it. The man known as “The Cheetah” rose to be among the elite pass catchers in the NFL today, spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Hill wanted a contract to reflect his on-field ability. Instead of a stalemate or building tension between player and franchise, the Chiefs dealt Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a total of five draft picks. The Dolphins then granted Hill’s wish, signing him to a four-year contract extension worth $120 million.

At the time, the $52+ million guaranteed at signing was a record for a wide receiver and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL by average annual salary. He may no longer hold the latter distinction thanks to Rams superstar Aaron Donald, but a bag is a bag — and the Cheetah owns a huge one.

With that in mind, Boardroom looks at all the details behind the Dolphins’ groundbreaking Tyreek Hill contract.

Tyreek HIll Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $120,000,000

Average annual value: $30,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $52,535,000

Total guaranteed money: $72,200,00

Free agency: 2027 (potential out after 2025)

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022: $26,635,000

Annual contract extension salary:

2023: $26,100,000

2024: $19,765,000

2025: $22,935,000

2026: $45,000,000

More Tyreek Hill contract details: The $72.2 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The other $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of the Dolphins-Chiefs Tyreek Hill trade.

At a time in which several of the league’s top wide receivers have inked a flurry of lucrative deals, Hill’s contract stands alone as the richest in terms of annual average. And like most of the lofty extensions signed this offseason, Hill’s contract has a potential out after the 2025 season. Should the fourth year be honored, Hill will make almost $44 million in base salary alone and a full $45 million overall in 2026. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Hill will have earned all his guaranteed money — a $72.2 million sum — by the start of the 2023 regular season.

Tyreek Hill’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $4,240,000

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $5,870,000

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $30,144,171

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $40,254,171

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: $180,689,171