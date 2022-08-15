Cooper Kupp Contract & Salary Breakdown

After a dream season, the Super Bowl MVP inked a new deal with the champion Los Angeles Rams. Boardroom looks at the numbers.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can claim his 2021-22 season as a true career year. Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in the league’s first year with 17 regular season games as the main offensive weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. He capped his surreal season by catching the go-ahead touchdown in the Super Bowl, earning him the game’s MVP trophy.

This offseason, Kupp and the Rams agreed on a three-year, $80.1 million extension slated to begin in 2024. The deal comes with $35,000,000 guaranteed at signing and $75,000,000 fully guaranteed over the life of the deal. Kupp also restructured his previous contract to tinker with the salary and allow for other bonuses beyond his base salary. Boardroom take a look at the details of the Rams’ impressive Cooper Kupp contract.

Cooper Kupp Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 3

Total value: $80,100,000

Average annual value: $26,700,000

Guaranteed at signing: $35,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $75,000,000

Free agency: 2027 (potential out after 2024)

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022: $30,000,000

2023: $20,000,000

Annual contract extension salary:

2024: $20,000,000

2025: $20,000,000

2026: $19,850,000

Kupp and the Rams restructured his previous contract of three years and $47 million total. For the next four seasons, Kupp will make $2.3 million per year in restructured money in addition to his base salary and roster bonus. Those roster bonuses become fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year. Kupp will turn 30 years old next offseason, so securing a lucrative payday after the peak season he had was necessary for him as a player and as a contributor in the Rams’ offense.

Cooper Kupp’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $5,049,000

TOTAL SIGNING BONUSES: $6,954,760

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $11,644,571

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $23,648,331

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $133,498,331