The class of 2022 NFL backup quarterback salaries represents roughly $117.7 million in average annual commitments across the league. Some make bank. Others, barely the league minimum.

To be a backup QB in the modern-day NFL means making a living off of being ready — or in some cases, stepping into the starting position without so much as a moment’s notice and taking command of your team’s offense.

It’s a tough job — just ask Bailey Zappe, Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Cooper Rush, and Jacoby Brissett.

Each signal-caller will start for their respective teams this weekend after moving up the depth chart at some point this season as a result of injuries or suspension to the starters. Or in Zappe’s case, an injury to Brian Hoyer, who is the second-string QB behind Mac Jones.

Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer got crushed on that sack and went into the medical tent.



If he's injured, the Patriots will be onto their No. 3 quarterback Bailey Zappe. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 2, 2022

While undoubtedly capable quarterbacks, each QB in the 2022 class of backups are essential insurance policies that come in form of average annual salaries ranging from millions to not much more than the league minimum.

Let’s have a look at who are the highest (and lowest) paid backup QBs in the NFL.

Who’s the Highest-paid Backup QB in the NFL?

The highest-paid backups in the league consist of various known veterans, some of which have already ascended to the starting position. Or in Mitch Trubisky’s case, lost the starting job.

Combined, the top 10 reserve signal-callers represent $56 million in total average annual salaries — almost the same amount as Aaron Rodgers‘ $50.2 million total average salary for the season.

The highest-paid backup is indeed Sam Darnold ($7.5 million), who some say may actually take over the starting position any week now, followed by Trubisky ($7.1 million), Garoppolo ($7 million), and Bridgewater ($6.5 million).

It should be noted, following Trubisky’s demotion to QB2 on the depth chart, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have two of the highest-paid backups in the league in Trubisky and Mason Rudolph ($5.1 million).

Here’s a look at the top backups and their respective average annual salaries. (All dollar figures via Spotrac.)

10 Highest-Paid Backup NFL QBs of 2022

(Average Annual Salary)

Player Team Avg. Annual $ Sam Darnold CAR $7,561,929 Mitch Trubisky PIT $7,142,500 Jimmy Garoppolo SF $7,000,000 Teddy Bridgewater MIA $6,500,000 Case Keenum BUF $6,000,000 Tyrod Taylor NYG $5,500,000 Mason Rudolph PIT $5,080,000 Jacoby Brissett CLE $4,650,000 Joe Flacco NYJ $3,500,000 Nick Foles IND $3,100,000

*Rankings are subject to change week-to-week as teams sign new players.

Lowest-Paid Backup QBs in the NFL

It’s only fitting that three of the lowest-paid backups sit behind three of perhaps the most capable QBs in the league.

Shane Buechele ($660K) doesn’t just backup Patrick Mahomes, he is the backup to the Chiefs’ QB2 Chad Henne, who makes about $2 million average annual salary.

Gardner Minshew ($677K) on the other hand is the heir to the Philly throne should something happen to Jalen Hurts. Minshew’s backup is Ian Book, who earns around $1 million a year.

For the Chargers, Easton Stick ($699K) sits behind QB2 Chase Daniel ($2 million) as the next man up behind Justin Herbert.

Cooper Rush, Teddy Bridgewater and the new era of backup QBs who are immediately fantasy-relevanthttps://t.co/SNeNbW3EUZ — The Athletic Fantasy (@TheAthleticFS) October 5, 2022

Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams can lay claim to having two of the lowest-paid backups in the league — QB2 John Wolford makes $895K, while his backup Bryce Perkins earns $743K.

Let’s have a look at the rest of the lowest-paid reserves QBs in the NFL.

10 Lowest-paid Backup QBs in the NFL

(Average Annual Salary)

Player Team Avg. Annual $ Shane Buechele KC $660,000 Gardner Minshew PHI $677,721 Easton Stick LAC $699,391 Bryce Perkins LAR $742,500 Jarrett Stidham LV $788,423 Felipe Franks ATL $813,333 Trace McSorley ARI $850,000 John Wolford LAR $895,000 Jake Luton NO $895,000 Tyler Huntley BAL $895,000

*Rankings are subject to change week-to-week as teams sign new players.

