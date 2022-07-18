Deandre Ayton Contract & Max Salary Breakdown

After some restricted free agency limbo, a record-setting offer sheet has been matched. Let’s dive into the details of the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton contract.

Even amidst the frenzy of this NBA offseason, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency wasn’t about to get lost in the shuffle. With his rookie contract expiring without a fresh extension in place, the former No. 1 overall pick was fully expected to receive at least one offer sheet from an enterprising team hoping to pry him away; ultimately, the Indiana Pacers offered Ayton a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, which the Suns exercised their right to match in order to keep the player in the Valley.

The Pacers’ offer sheet set a restricted free agency record as the richest in NBA history to date, adding to the list of contract and salary milestones already reached around the Association this summer by superstars like Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, and Ayton’s teammate in Phoenix, Devin Booker.

There had been questions swirling with regards to whether Phoenix truly intended to give Ayton a max extension after missing the deadline to extend him before he hit restricted free agency, but those potential concerns are now put to rest to the tune of just over $33 million per year through 2026. With that in mind, let’s check out the full details of the Suns’ massive new Deandre Ayton contract.

Deandre Ayton Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $132,929,128

Average annual value: $33,232,282

Free agency: 2026

Previous contract: 4 years; $40,379,230

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $30,913,750

2023-24: $32,459,438

2024-25: $34,005,126

2025-26: $35,550,814

The Suns made clear throughout free agency that the franchise intended to bring Ayton back – and were committed to spend in order to continue competing for a title around All-NBA star Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Ayton. Phoenix now goes approximately $15M into the tax. https://t.co/PCVHYtk6OH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2022

There are a couple of key details in Ayton’s new deal that are additionally worth noting:

Phoenix cannot trade Ayton before January 15 of 2023, which means that it is unlikely that the Suns will be able to participate in any major offseason trades.

The contract includes a one-year no-trade clause that permits Ayton to block any deal during that period.

Since it was Indiana that initially presented Ayton with the offer sheet that Phoenix matched, the Pacers are unable to trade for Ayton for one year as well.

The deal takes the Suns beyond the NBA’s soft salary cap and into the luxury tax for 2022-23.

DeAndre Ayton’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021-22: $40,379,230

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $173,308,358