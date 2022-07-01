NBA Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

The NBA’s upper and lower salary limits, luxury tax threshold, and hard cap have been revealed for the upcoming season. Let’s dive into the details.

Three things can be true: (1) NBA is a salary-capped league, (2) the 2021-22 cap was $112.4 million, (3) the champion Golden State Warriors paid their active roster $175,192,325 in salary.

Such is life with the confoundingly beautiful beast known as the NBA collective bargaining agreement, a document that often seems as if it contains more exceptions than actual rules. From salary caps to salary floors, from soft caps to hard caps, from luxury tax aprons to luxury tax chef’s hats — I made that last one up, but you could easily make it a thing, Adam Silver — there’s a lot to internalize. And we just got our hands on the latest numbers for 2022-23.

Let Boardroom guide you through the details. Welcome to NBA salary cap 2022-23.

2022-23 NBA Salary Cap Details

What is the NBA salary cap for 2022-23? The league has set the salary cap at $123,655,000. This is a “soft cap,” which means teams may spend above it based on certain exceptions written into the CBA, the most popular being the mid-level exception (MLE). Compared to last season’s figure of $112,400,000, that’s an increase of just over 10%. What is the mid-level exception, and how much does it pay a player? The MLE allows teams to go above the salary cap to sign free agents. There are three varieties with three different salary values: The non-taxpayer mid-level exception for teams below the luxury tax limit ($10.49 million), the taxpayer mid-level exception for teams above the tax limit ($6.479 million), the room exception for teams below the soft salary cap ($5.401 million). Are there any other ways to go above the salary cap to sign free agents other than via exceptions? Any team can sign a free agent to a minimum contract if they have a free roster spot — unless they’re considered “hard-capped.” More on that below. What is the new NBA salary floor? The “salary floor,” or the minimum team payroll spending required for compliance with the CBA, has been set at $111.29 million — 90% of the cap.

To put things in perspective, the NBA salary cap was 58M in 2011-2012. Projecting where it might be 5 years from now is scary. https://t.co/csTbsKzR2e — Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) June 30, 2022