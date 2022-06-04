2021-22 Golden State Warriors Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Golden State Warriors’ payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every Warriors salary on the books this season.

For the first time since the Toronto Raptors hoisted a Larry O’Brien Trophy that still feels stranger than fiction, the Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals. Many of the faces are familiar, of course — the Death Lineup is still very much a thing, but now with former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins constituting a notable addition.

Another thing that hasn’t changed? The Warriors spending well beyond the salary cap and far into the NBA’s luxury tax — though as Boardroom has previously concluded, you can’t be afraid to pay the tax if you want to surround a supermax salary like Stephen Curry’s with multiple max- or near-max players. Naturally, that got us thinking about just where the Dubs have chosen to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves back to the Finals.

So, what are the biggest Warriors contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Warriors overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

Golden State Warriors Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Dollar figures via Spotrac and does not include dead cap money or players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. PG Stephen Curry: $45,780,966

Contract: 5 years, $201,158,790

2. SG Klay Thompson: $37,980,720

Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600

3. SF Andrew Wiggins: $31,579,390

Contract: 5 years, $147,710,050

Contract: 4 years, $99,666,362

5. C James Wiseman: $9,166,800

Contract: 4 years, $39,619,840

6. PF Jonathan Kuminga: $5,466,360

Contract: 4 years, $24,855,347

7. PF/C Kevon Looney: $5,178,572

Contract: 3 years, $14,464,287

7. SG Moses Moody: $3,562,200

Contract: 4 years, $17,024,109

8. SG/SF Jordan Poole: $2,161,440

Contract: 4 years, $10,090,879

Warriors GM Bob Myers to @YahooSports on if the luxury tax will prevent them from keeping Jordan Poole: “No…You don’t need me to tell you what our payroll is. It’s pretty high. We’ve kept all the players we want to keep, so I don’t see that changing.”https://t.co/8NInIZIL91 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 2, 2022

9. SG Damion Lee: $1,910,860

Contract: 3 years, $4,515,983

10. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson: $1,701,593

Contract: 2 years, $2,059,888

11. SF Andre Iguodala: $2,641,691

Contract: 1 year, $2,641,691

12. SF Otto Porter Jr.: $2,389,641

Contract: 1 year, $2,389,641

13. PF Nemanja Bjelica: $2,089,448

Contract: 1 year, $2,089,448

14. PG Gary Payton II: 1,939,350

Contract: 1 year, $1,939,350

Click here to read Boardroom’s full rundown of the Warriors’ free agents for the upcoming offseason.

Golden State Warriors 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 3. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $175,192,325

: $175,192,325 Dead money: $666,667

$666,667 Total salary cap usage : $184,024,769

: $184,024,769 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $56,096,389

: $56,096,389 Salary on the books for 2022-23: $210,267,874

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of NBA salary cap spending by team this season.