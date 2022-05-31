Golden State Warriors Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Boardroom breaks down which Warriors are headed for free agency this summer, including Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.

After two years of missing the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. After various injuries plagued them over the last two seasons, the core that’s been there through the successful reign — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — was finally healthy and able to play a significant portion of the season together.

The trio was also surrounded by an extended supporting cast. The emergence of Jordan Poole and the perfect fit for first-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins helped provide depth and share the burden on both sides of the floor. This formula propelled Steve Kerr and the Warriors to the 3 seed in the West, with their experience of postseasons past assisting in them capturing the Western Conference crown.

The Warriors will need to continue to revamp that depth as their core gets older. And with a high luxury tax bill, the front office may need to maneuver some financial constraints to maximize the roster.

Check out Boardroom's full breakdown of imminent Warriors free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team's salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Golden State Warriors Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PF Nemanja Bjelica (unrestricted)

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,089,448

: 1 year, $2,089,448 2021-22 Salary: $2,089,448

2. PG Chris Chiozza (unrestricted)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,629

3. SG Andre Iguodala (unrestricted)

Age : 38

: 38 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 202122 Salary: $2,641,691

4. SG Damion Lee (unrestricted)

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $4,515,983

: 3 years, $4,515,983 2021-22 Salary: $1,910,860

5. PF Kevon Looney (unrestricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $14,464,287

: 3 years, $14,464,287 2021-22 Salary: $5,178,572

6. PG Gary Payton II (unrestricted)

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,939,350

: 1 year, $1,939,350 2021-22 Salary: $1,939,350

7. SF Otto Porter Jr. (unrestricted)

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,389,641

: 1 year, $2,389,641 2021-22 Salary: $2,389,641

8. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson (restricted)

Age ; 29

; 29 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $2,059,888

: 2 years, $2,059,888 2021-22 Salary: $1,701,593

9. SG Quinndary Weatherspoon (restricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $346,491 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $346,491 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $346,491

Golden State Warriors 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $171,078,092

: $171,078,092 Cap hold : $39,189,172

: $39,189,172 Total salary cap usage : $171,078,092

: $171,078,092 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $52,792,849 ($22,078,092 over luxury tax threshold)

: $52,792,849 ($22,078,092 over luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $171,078,092

