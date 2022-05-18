From season stats to head-to-head to contracts and earnings, Boardroom provides the tale of the tape for Luka Dončić and Stephen Curry.

It had to be them.

Well, technically, it didn’t have to be, but the universe willed it into reality. Tipping off Wednesday night, the 2022 Western Conference Finals features the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in a compelling affair that will culminate in a punched ticket to the NBA Finals. And that means the legacy of either Luka Dončić or Stephen Curry will take a notable step forward.

They’re incredibly different players — Luka moves like he’s not trying to get anywhere particularly fast, while Steph is basketball’s ultimate quickdraw shooter — but there are more than a few parallels between these two that link their fates in possibly cosmic terms. They’re both perennial MVP candidates. They’re both coached by former NBA guards with rings on their fingers. Unlike so many of the league’s biggest stars, neither wears Nike or Adidas. They both have gigantic contract extensions kicking in this fall.

Folks, it’s time for Steph vs. Luka. Let’s look into the numbers and see if there’s much of anything between these two elite-tier operators.

Curry vs. Dončić Stats Breakdown

All stats via Basketball-Reference for the 2021-22 regular season.

Stephen Curry Stats Points: 25.5 per game

Rebounds: 5.2

Assists: 6.3 FG%: 43.7

3P%: 38.0

FT%: 92.3 BPM: 5.8

Win shares: 8.0

VORP: 4.4 Luka Dončić Stats Points: 28.4 per game

Rebounds: 9.1

Assists: 8.7 FG%: 45.7

3P%: 35.3

FT%: 74.4 BPM: 8.2

Win shares: 7.6

VORP: 5.9

.@maddogunleashed has some high praises for Luka Dončić 👀



“He’s better than [Steph] Curry. … This guy, at the end of the day, is going to be a top-10 player in the history of the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/M3933ey1VF — First Take (@FirstTake) May 18, 2022

Steph vs. Luka Head-to-head Stats

All stats via Basketball-Reference for the 2021-22 regular season.

Stephen Curry vs. Mavericks Games: 4

Wins: 1

Points: 20.0 per game

Rebounds: 6.75

Assists: 7.75 FG%: 38.8

3P%: 29.4

FT%: 66.7

Luka Dončić vs. Warriors Games: 4

Wins: 3

Points: 31.5 per game

Rebounds: 9.0

Assists: 5.5 FG%: 47.6

3P%: 38.2

FT%: 87.5

Dončić vs. Curry: Salary & Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.