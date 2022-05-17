Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel Sportsbook

A spot in the NBA Finals is up for grabs. Get set for a Dubs vs. Mavs playoff throwdown with the latest betting odds and predictions from FanDuel.

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors both made it through their respective second-round NBA Playoffs series, setting up an exciting Western Conference Finals matchup. The Mavericks actually won the regular-season series 3-1, leaving fans to wonder if they can continue their dominance over the Warriors into the playoffs.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Game 1, let’s check out the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and make some predictions for this series.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds

NBA Playoff odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have the Warriors as -230 favorites to win the series, while the Mavericks are +190 underdogs.

The odds point to the Warriors winning the series 4-1 as the most likely outcome at +310 odds.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, May 18 @ Golden State (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 20 @ Golden State (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 @ Dallas (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 @ Dallas (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5 if necessary: Thursday, May 26 @ Golden State (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6 if necessary: Saturday, May 28 @ Dallas (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 7 if necessary: Monday, May 30 @ Golden State (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

2022 Western Conference Finals Predictions

Predictions for the Mavericks vs. Warriors series are via FiveThirtyEight.

The Mavericks are projected for a 70% chance to make the NBA Finals and a 30% chance to win the NBA championship, while the Warriors are projected for a 30% chance to make the NBA Finals and a 7% chance to win the NBA championship.

The Mavericks may have won the regular-season series, but they certainly don’t have as much playoff experience as the Warriors — specifically Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The dynamic trio has been through a lot and has handled tougher tests than what Luka Dončić and co. bring to the table. Dončić will likely steal a game or two of the series on his own, but the Mavericks will have to wait until next year to advance to the NBA Finals.

Prediction: Warriors in six (+420)

Gary Payton II Injury Update

Gary Payton II was one of the Warriors’ best role players to begin the postseason before fracturing his elbow in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s set to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like there’s a chance that Payton could miss the Western Conference Finals. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that GP2 won’t be ready to open the third-round series and is a “longshot” to play in the conference finals at all.

Payton makes the Warriors a better team when healthy. They managed to make it past the Grizzlies without him for the most part, but it’ll be interesting to see how Golden State’s bench now fares against the Mavericks.

