Luka Dončić Debuts Jordan Luka 1 Shoe

After signing with Jordan Brand in 2019, Luka becomes just the sixth NBA player in Jumpman history to receive his own signature sneaker.

For his 2022 playoff debut, Luka Dončić had another big reveal in store: His first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand, the Luka 1.

Styled in Dončić’s preferred low-top silhouette, the Luka 1 ushers in a series of new Jordan technologies.

Photo via Jordan Brand

Along the upper, Flightwire bands weave in targeted zones for enhanced support and fit.

Through the midsole, a new full-length foam cushioning unit — dubbed Formula 23 — can be found, providing a lightweight responsive ride in a new configuration for the brand.

The sneaker’s hero elements, the molded wedges along the midsole and heel, are part of a new plate system coined ‘IsoPlate,’ providing zonal support for shifty stepbacks, jabs, and drives.

Jordan Brand phrases the shoe as being designed over an 18-month timeline specifically for Dončić’s “deceptive, off-speed play.”

Along the inner panel of the left shoe reads ‘Jordan Brand Basketball,’ while the right shoe displays a more personal phrase for Dončić, ‘Non Desistas. Non Exieris’ – Latin for ‘Never give up. Never surrender.’

Photo via Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand inked an all-star class in 2019 with Luka, Zion Williamson, and Jayson Tatum, signing each within a six-month span. It has staggered the release of signature sneakers for the future faces of the brand. Dončić’s signature shoe follows the Zion 1, which released last April, and precedes the upcoming Tatum 1, currently slotted for next season.

Coincidentally, it was Nike’s then-VP of Sports Marketing Nico Harrison who inked Dončić to the Jumpman — he’s now the Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations and GM.

Debuted during Game 3 of the Mavs’ NBA Playoff series against the Utah Jazz Saturday, the Luka 1 shoe appeared in a black and white colorway with a mix of royal, neon, and red accents throughout.

Photo via Jordan Brand

Already, there’s a confirmed lineup of six colorways slated to release between June and December this year, with additional colorways expected to be added to the launch calendar.