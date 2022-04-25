How Undervalued is Jordan Poole’s Contract?

Jordan Poole’s contract with the Warriors is a steal at just over $10 million for four years . So, how much is he really worth as compared to other notable wing players around the league?

Jordan Poole has arguably the NBA Playoffs’ single biggest story, as his journey has taken him from the G League to being a pivotal piece of the Golden State Warriors‘ playoff run. The 22-year-old shooting guard led his team in scoring through the first three games of the postseason, averaging 28.7 points per game — more than NBA superstars like Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time MVP teammate Stephen Curry, and MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

With the Warriors in a prime position to advance to the NBA Playoffs’ second round, it’s time to talk about just how much value the Warriors are getting on the court out of their modest Jordan Poole contract, as well as how his salary stacks up against other notable names around the league.

Jordan Poole Salary and Contract Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Age: 22

Contract length: 4 years

Total value: $10,090,879

Average annual value(AAV): $2,522,720

2021-22 salary: $2,161,440

Free agency: 2023 (restricted free agent)

Where Does Poole’s Salary Rank Among NBA Shooting Guards?

Highest-paid NBA SG in 2021-22 (Total Cash) Paul George (LAC): $39.3M Klay Thompson (GSW): $37.9M Bradley Beal (WAS): $33.7M Jrue Holiday (MIL): $32.4M Devin Booker (PHX): $31.6M Donovan Mitchell (UTH): $28.1M DeMar DeRozan (CHI): $26M Jaylen Brown (BOS): $25.3M Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL): $21.3M Gary Harris (ORL): $20.4M 77. Jordan Poole (GSW): $2.1M Highest-paid NBA SG in 2021-22 (AAV) Paul George (LAC): $44M James Harden (PHI): $42.7M Klay Thompson (GSW): $37.9M Bradley Beal (WAS): $35M Jrue Holiday (MIL): $33.7M C.J. McCollum (NOP): $33.3M Donovan Mitchell (UTH): $32.6M Devin Booker (PHX): $31.6M DeMar DeRozan (CHI): $27.3M Jaylen Brown (BOS): $26.5M 84. Jordan Poole (GSW): $2.5M

2021 Regular Season Stats & Accolades

Points Per Game: 18.5

Assists Per Game: 18.5

3 Point Percentage: 36.4

How Much Did Poole Make Per Point this Season?

Poole scored 1,405 points in the 2021-22 regular season. With a salary of $2.1M, he earned around $1,494 per point scored.

scored. To compare, the total point scorer in the NBA was Trae Young, pouring on a tally of 2155 points. With his season salary of $8.3M, Young earned $3,851 per point scored.

NBA Players Earning a Similar Salary to Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole (GSW): $2.1M

Quentin Grimes (NYK): $2.1M

Keldon Johnson (SAS): $2.1M

Payton Prichard (BOS): $2.1M

Udoka Azubuike (UTHL): $2M

Is Jordan Poole Underpaid?

The Warriors will have a decision to make when it comes to their contract with Poole. He’s performing at a high level in the current playoffs and is eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season. If they’ve seen enough to go all-in on Poole, they could give him a max extension as early as this summer, would earn him an estimated $185,745,000 over the next five years, including a first-year salary jump all the way up to just over $32,000,000.

Conversely, they could kick the can down the road and let things play out in restricted free agency in 2023. However, that leaves an opening for a team to offer Poole a four-year max that the Warriors would have to match or surpass to keep him in the Bay.

Whether the Warriors decide to keep Poole or deal him when he’s at his highest value, he’s proven that he’s worth far more than every last dollar he’s earning on his current contract. At this stage, we can conclude that Poole is underpaid under there terms of his current contract, much like just about any impact performer on a rookie deal. Whether this momentum translates to max-deal millions in the months to come, however, remains an open question.