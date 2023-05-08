Who’s staying & who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this summer’s upcoming Warriors free agents, plus their contract options for 2023-24.
It has been quite the run for the Golden State Warriors. Over the past decade or so, a core was built that, along with other roster and coaching moves, produced a team that won four championships in the past eight years. We know the central figures on the court — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, led by head coach Steve Kerr — but the way the Warriors have been able to maintain their status as contenders off the court is by filling out the rest of the team around those three future Hall of Famers.
Good teams cost money to put together. Great teams cost even more. Dynastic teams? Well, as evidenced by the Warriors’ luxury tax penalties, to reach that level requires the team to commit a lot of money to its core players going forward.
Going into the 2023-24 season, the Warriors will have four players who will have a cap hit of at least $24 million, led by Curry’s $53+ million number. This makes it more difficult to keep players the Warriors may want. Some players on their roster will become free agents, including a very important long-time figure. Boardroom takes a look at the Warriors’ upcoming free agents.
Golden State Warriors Free Agents 2023
All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Warriors’ free agents on two-way contracts.
PF JaMychel Green
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,628,597
- 2022-23 salary: $2,628,597
PF Andre Iguodala
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 39
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851
- 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851
SG Anthony Lamb
- Type: Restricted
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $253,254
- 2022-23 salary: $2,189,698
Golden State Warriors Player Options for 2023-24
SG Donte DiVincenzo
- Age: 26
- Active contract: 2 years, $9,225,000
- 2023-24 option value: $4,725,000
PF Draymond Green
- Age: 33
- Active contract: 4 years, $99,666,362
- 2023-24 option value: $27,586,225
- Click here to learn more about Draymond Green’s extension with Golden State.
