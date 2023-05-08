Who’s staying & who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this summer’s upcoming Warriors free agents, plus their contract options for 2023-24.

It has been quite the run for the Golden State Warriors. Over the past decade or so, a core was built that, along with other roster and coaching moves, produced a team that won four championships in the past eight years. We know the central figures on the court — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, led by head coach Steve Kerr — but the way the Warriors have been able to maintain their status as contenders off the court is by filling out the rest of the team around those three future Hall of Famers.

Good teams cost money to put together. Great teams cost even more. Dynastic teams? Well, as evidenced by the Warriors’ luxury tax penalties, to reach that level requires the team to commit a lot of money to its core players going forward.

Going into the 2023-24 season, the Warriors will have four players who will have a cap hit of at least $24 million, led by Curry’s $53+ million number. This makes it more difficult to keep players the Warriors may want. Some players on their roster will become free agents, including a very important long-time figure. Boardroom takes a look at the Warriors’ upcoming free agents.

Golden State Warriors Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Warriors’ free agents on two-way contracts.

PF JaMychel Green

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,628,597

: 1 year, $2,628,597 2022-23 salary: $2,628,597

PF Andre Iguodala

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 39

: 39 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,905,851

: 1 year, $2,905,851 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851

SG Anthony Lamb

Type : Restricted

: Restricted Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $253,254

: 1 year, $253,254 2022-23 salary: $2,189,698

Golden State Warriors Player Options for 2023-24

SG Donte DiVincenzo

Age : 26

: 26 Active contract : 2 years, $9,225,000

: 2 years, $9,225,000 2023-24 option value: $4,725,000

PF Draymond Green

Age : 33

: 33 Active contract : 4 years, $99,666,362

: 4 years, $99,666,362 2023-24 option value : $27,586,225

