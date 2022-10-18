Stephen Curry Contract & Salary Breakdown

Being at the core of a dynasty has its lucrative benefits — check out the details of the Warriors’ groundbreaking Steph Curry contract.

Stephen Curry is a dozen years removed from being drafted ninth overall out of Davidson College. After an injury-plagued start to his career, he signed his first extension to the tune of four years and $44 million. But with nine consecutive All-Star appearances, two MVP awards, and four NBA championships to his name, Curry has received not one, but two contracts worth more than $200 million in total value, a first in league history.

His latest extension, which begins this season, is for four years and just over $215 million.

In 2017, Curry was the first to sign a “supermax” contract under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. For 2022-23, Curry ranks No. 1 in on-court salary for the second straight year. And while he will relinquish the latter title in due time, he’s done awfully well for himself as a guy who had just one scholarship offer coming out of high school (even his father Dell’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, wouldn’t bite). At this current rate, he’s estimated to become the No. 3 highest earner in NBA history by the end of his current extension.

With that in mind, let’s check out the details of the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry contract.

Stephen Curry Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $215,353,664 (35% veteran max extension)

Average annual value: $53,818,436

Free agency: 2026

Annual contract extension salary earnings:

2022-23: $48,070,014

2023-24: $51,915,615

2024-25: $55,761,216

2025-26: $59,606,817

Curry’s accomplishments are singular in nature; along with winning his fourth ring last season, he became the NBA’s career leader in most 3-pointers made. 2022-23 marks his age-35 season, however, and though an increasing number of great athletes in global sport have managed to extend their primes far longer than we had grown used to seeing in the past, the Warriors’ current Curry-led core is surely entering its final phase.

Teammates Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins signed nine-figure extensions just before the start of the current season, a sign that the Golden State front office has no interest in rebuilding whenever it is that Steph decides his time in the Bay is done. In any event, the Warriors’ title window is still very much open as Joe Lacob and Peter Guber continue to venture — perhaps as willingly as ever — deep into the NBA’s luxury tax penalty.

Stephen Curry’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $302,806,362

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $470,090,010

Read More: