Draymond Green Contract & Salary Breakdown

From a second-round pick to a key component in Golden State’s dynasty, Draymond Green has been invaluable for the Warriors. Boardroom breaks down his current contract.

Draymond Green‘s NBA career with the Golden State Warriors can be generally summed up with one word — interesting.

But that would still be way too simple. He was the last addition to the Golden State Warriors core we now know, taken 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, and was not in head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation until David Lee got injured. But for the past decade, Green had been an integral part of the Warriors’ success, growing with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson into the Association’s latest dynasty.

The reason why the word interesting applies to Draymond is that his value as a key contributor is not as measurable by statistics. The Warriors do not depend on him to score a bunch of points. Rather, he is a fulcrum that stabilizes the team’s system together on both ends of the floor. For his career, he holds averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Yet, he is a four-time All-Star with seven All-Defensive team nominations and two All-NBA nods.

If Curry is the gravity on offense, then Green is that on defense, which is an underrated part of why Golden State has won so much over the years.

Green has made it to his third career contract — a four-year, nearly $100 million deal that he signed before the 2020 season. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers of this deal.

Draymond Green Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $99,666,362

Average annual value: $24,916,591

Free agency: 2023 (opt-out) or 2024 (if 2023 player option exercised)

Remaining annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $25,806,469

2023-24: $27,586,225 (player option)

Green’s deal comes with a 15% trade kicker, the max allowed. And he can opt out after this year, leaving over $27 million on the table to be a free agent. While it certainly seems unlikely that this dynastic core will be broken up, this type of breakup has happened before.

Green is in his 30s, and if his intangibles aren’t affecting winning at a championship level for the Warriors, then it may be time to consider moving into that post-dynastic era. The Warriors have championship metal, and there is still more than half the season left for them to get healthy and turn things around.

Draymond Green’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $155,562,184

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $183,148,409 (requires exercising player option)

