Deals & Investments June 29, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Draymond Green Contract & Salary Breakdown

Elsa/Getty Images
Last Updated: July 1, 2023
After re-entering free agency the Warriors’ defensive anchor got himself a new deal — take a look at Golden State’s Draymond Green salary details, as well as his career earnings to date.

Draymond Green has been a fulcrum of the success of the Golden State Warriors for a decade. He was part of a core in which he was drafted and developed into an All-Star caliber player. But the former Michigan State Spartan had never actually experienced NBA free agency — until this summer.

Green decided to decline his player option in hopes of securing a longer-term deal. He reportedly received that deal with Golden State as the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Dubs’ new Draymond Green contract, as well as the player’s career earnings.

Draymond Green Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 4 (final year is player option)
Total value: $100,000,000
Average annual value: $25,000,000
Free agency: 2026 or 2027

2023-24 salary: $22,300,000

Previous contract: 4 years, $99,666,362

Click here for the full details on Green’s previous contract with Golden State.

Green will be a vital piece to the Warriors’ championship aspirations. The 33-year-old four-time All-Star and four-time champion has a new deal that will push his career earnings past $200 million. From a former second-round pick to a future Hall of Fame player being able to decline a guaranteed $25 million option in order to secure a few more years at the same price, that’s a very solid come-up for Draymond Green.

Draymond Green’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $155,562,184
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2027: $255,562,184

