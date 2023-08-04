About Boardroom

Deals & Investments August 4, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Anthony Davis Contract & Salary Breakdown

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
One of the game’s most dynamic big men has a gigantic deal to match — check out the details behind the Lakers’ eye-popping Anthony Davis contract extension.

Not content to let Boston’s Jaylen Brown and his groundbreaking $305 million supermax extension have all the fun, Anthony Davis set the summer of 2023 ablaze with an NBA salary record of his own on Aug. 4. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, AD and his Los Angeles Lakers tacked three years onto the eight-time All-Star’s existing max extension on his first day of eligibility.

The terms are head-turning to the point of whiplash: three years and $186 million through the 2027-28 NBA season, good for the highest average annual value ever packed into a contract extension in the big four US sports leagues to date.

That’s Hall of Fame money befitting a player likely to end up enshrined at Springfield one day.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look into the numbers behind the Lakers’ record-setting Anthony Davis contract extension.

Who Owns the Biggest NBA Contract of All Time?
From Steph and Giannis to KD, Embiid, and beyond, check out the all-time honor roll for NBA bags.
Show Me the Money!

Anthony Davis Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Contract extension terms (2025-28)

Years: 3
Total value: $186,000,000
Average annual value: $62,000,000 (No. 1 in NBA history at time of signing)
Free agency: 2028

Existing contract terms (2020-25)

Years: 5 (fifth year was an early termination option)
Total value: $189,903,600
Average annual value: $37,980,720

Estimated annual salary earnings

2023-24: $40,600,080
2024-25: $43,219,440
2025-26: $57,604,894
2026-27: $62,213,285
2027-28: $66,821,676

Yep, that’s Nice work if you can get it.

AD’s Career NBA Earnings

SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $226,008,314

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2027-28: $496,467,689

Sam Dunn
