One of the game’s most dynamic big men has a gigantic deal to match — check out the details behind the Lakers’ eye-popping Anthony Davis contract extension.
Not content to let Boston’s Jaylen Brown and his groundbreaking $305 million supermax extension have all the fun, Anthony Davis set the summer of 2023 ablaze with an NBA salary record of his own on Aug. 4. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, AD and his Los Angeles Lakers tacked three years onto the eight-time All-Star’s existing max extension on his first day of eligibility.
The terms are head-turning to the point of whiplash: three years and $186 million through the 2027-28 NBA season, good for the highest average annual value ever packed into a contract extension in the big four US sports leagues to date.
That’s Hall of Fame money befitting a player likely to end up enshrined at Springfield one day.
With that in mind, let’s take a closer look into the numbers behind the Lakers’ record-setting Anthony Davis contract extension.
Anthony Davis Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Contract extension terms (2025-28)
Years: 3
Total value: $186,000,000
Average annual value: $62,000,000 (No. 1 in NBA history at time of signing)
Free agency: 2028
Existing contract terms (2020-25)
Years: 5 (fifth year was an early termination option)
Total value: $189,903,600
Average annual value: $37,980,720
Estimated annual salary earnings
2023-24: $40,600,080
2024-25: $43,219,440
2025-26: $57,604,894
2026-27: $62,213,285
2027-28: $66,821,676
Yep, that’s Nice work if you can get it.
AD’s Career NBA Earnings
SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $226,008,314
ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2027-28: $496,467,689
