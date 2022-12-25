Klay Thompson Contract & Salary Breakdown

After a long run of injuries, the Splash Brother is rolling again — check out the salary particulars of the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson contract.

Klay Thompson has been one of the most visible, prolific, and successful NBA players of the past decade. Even while playing alongside an all-time great like Stephen Curry for his entire professional run, he has still managed to carve out a Springfield-worthy career of his own. Despite not being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, Thompson has his share of accolades: He is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, and he will be known eternally for his incredible shooting and stalwart perimeter defense.

As a core component of the Golden State Warriors dynasty under Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers, he’s won four NBA championships in eight years, the most recent coming in 2022 thanks to a valiant effort against the Celtics.

Klay’s career has experienced a major setback, however. During the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, he suffered a torn ACL only to rupture his Achilles tendon during the recovery process. This caused him to miss two full seasons with the Dubs, returning well into the 2021-22 season and playing just 32 games that year. Still, in the offseason after the first injury, the Warriors still viewed Klay as a valuable piece of their ongoing dynasty, signing him to a five-year deal worth $189.9 million that began with the 2019-20 campaign.

Let’s check out the numbers behind Golden State’s Klay Thompson contract.

Klay Thompson Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $189,903,600

Average annual value: $37,980,720

Free agency: 2024

Annual contract extension salary earnings:

2019-20: $32,742,000

2020-21: $35,361,360

2021-22: $37,980,720

2022-23: $40,600,080

2023-24: $43,219,440

Klay’s veteran max deal started at 30% of the salary cap and additionally features a 15% trade kicker, so he would receive a noticeable bonus if the Warriors ever decided to move on from him between now and next year’s trade deadline. As of this time, that’s not at all foreseeable, though not strictly impossible.

With four championship rings, a pile of individual honors, and a few NBA records to his name — the guy scored 37 points in a damn quarter! — Thompson is on a trajectory that is guaranteed to land him in the Hall of Fame one day. The only question is how much longer Prime Klay is able to be a thing, and by extension, this unforgettable Warriors era itself.

Klay Thompson’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $222,944,784

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $266,164,224

Read More: