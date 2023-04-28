Who’s the highest-paid player in the Bay, and how big is the Golden State payroll? Take a look at Steph, Klay, Draymond, and every Warriors salary on the books this season.
Dating back to his status as the NBA’s first-ever “supermax” player upon the adoption of the NBPA’s 2017 collective bargaining agreement with the league, Stephen Curry is a true salary trailblazer in the game of basketball. He’s even got an outside chance to retire as the Association’s No. 1 all-time on-court earner depending on how LeBron James closes out his reign.
Steph isn’t the only one on the Golden State Warriors roster cashing checks so big that they have their own gravitational pull, however — and in order to keep the wheels of success turning for all these years, nobody knows the NBA luxury tax like Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, and the defending champion Dubs.
So, with that in mind, what are the biggest Warriors contracts on the books in 2022-23? Who follows Curry on the list of highest-paid players at Golden State here and now?
Let’s talk money in the Bay.
Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NBA for the 2022-23 season.
Warriors Contracts & Salaries 2022-23
All Warriors salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.
PG Stephen Curry: $48,070,014 salary in 2022-23
- Contract: 4 years, $215,353,664
- Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on Steph Curry’s contract details with Golden State.
SG Klay Thompson: $40,600,080
- Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
- Click here for the full details on Klay Thompson’s deal with the Warriors.
SG Jordan Poole: $3,901,399
- Contract (through 2022-23): 4 years, $10,090,879
- Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $128,000,000
- Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on Jordan Poole’s contract extension details with Golden State.
SF/PF Andrew Wiggins: $33,616,770
- Contract (through 2022-23): 5 years, $146,500,000
- Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $109,000,002
PF/C Draymond Green: $25,806,469
- Contract: 4 years, $99,666,362
- Click here for the full details on Draymond Green’s deal with the Warriors.
PG Gary Payton Jr.: $8,300,000
- Contract: 3 years, $26,145,000
PF Jonathan Kuminga: $5,739,840
- Contract: 4 years, $24,855,347
PF/C Kevon Looney: $8,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $22,500,000
SG Moses Moody: $3,740,160
- Contract: 4 years, $17,024,109
SG Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $2,226,000
- Contract: 4 years, $13,993,276
SG Donte DiVincenzo: $4,500,000
- Contract: 2 years, $9,225,000
SG Ryan Rollins: $1,017,781
- Contract: 3 years, $4,757,344
Golden State Warriors Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 28.
- Active contracts: $189,443,947
- Dead money: $58,493
- Total salary cap usage: $200,320,856
- Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $169,959,263
- Salary on the books for 2023-24: $236,533,953
Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.
