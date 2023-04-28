About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries April 28, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2022-23 Golden State Warriors Contracts & Salary Cap Overview

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s the highest-paid player in the Bay, and how big is the Golden State payroll? Take a look at Steph, Klay, Draymond, and every Warriors salary on the books this season.

Dating back to his status as the NBA’s first-ever “supermax” player upon the adoption of the NBPA’s 2017 collective bargaining agreement with the league, Stephen Curry is a true salary trailblazer in the game of basketball. He’s even got an outside chance to retire as the Association’s No. 1 all-time on-court earner depending on how LeBron James closes out his reign.

Steph isn’t the only one on the Golden State Warriors roster cashing checks so big that they have their own gravitational pull, however — and in order to keep the wheels of success turning for all these years, nobody knows the NBA luxury tax like Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, and the defending champion Dubs.

So, with that in mind, what are the biggest Warriors contracts on the books in 2022-23? Who follows Curry on the list of highest-paid players at Golden State here and now?

Let’s talk money in the Bay.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NBA for the 2022-23 season.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Warriors Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Warriors salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

PG Stephen Curry: $48,070,014 salary in 2022-23

SG Klay Thompson: $40,600,080

SG Jordan Poole: $3,901,399

SF/PF Andrew Wiggins: $33,616,770

  • Contract (through 2022-23): 5 years, $146,500,000
  • Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $109,000,002

PF/C Draymond Green: $25,806,469

PG Gary Payton Jr.: $8,300,000

  • Contract: 3 years, $26,145,000

PF Jonathan Kuminga: $5,739,840

  • Contract: 4 years, $24,855,347

PF/C Kevon Looney: $8,000,000

  • Contract: 3 years, $22,500,000

SG Moses Moody: $3,740,160

  • Contract: 4 years, $17,024,109

SG Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $2,226,000

  • Contract: 4 years, $13,993,276

SG Donte DiVincenzo: $4,500,000

  • Contract: 2 years, $9,225,000

SG Ryan Rollins: $1,017,781

  • Contract: 3 years, $4,757,344

Golden State Warriors Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 28.

  • Active contracts: $189,443,947
  • Dead money: $58,493
  • Total salary cap usage: $200,320,856
  • Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $169,959,263
  • Salary on the books for 2023-24: $236,533,953

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.

More Hoops Contracts: