Jordan Poole Contract & Salary Breakdown

Jordan Poole has had a lot going on these last few months. The Golden State Warriors guard had a breakout 2022 season while perennial All-Star guard Klay Thompson continued to recover from injuries. He posted career highs in points per game (18.5), assists (4.0), three-point percentage (36.4), and led the NBA in free throw percentage (92.5) as the Warriors won their fourth championship since 2015.
Going into the season, the Warriors have every reason to believe they could repeat. But as Golden State prepared for opening night, drama temporarily derailed them when Poole and veteran teammate Draymond Green got into an altercation. Green ended up punching Poole, and after the incident was captured on since-leaked video, Green took time away from the team.
As Golden State attempts to move on and rebuild the broken trust, the shooting guard and the team finalized a rookie contract extension. The deal is for four years, valued at $140 million, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.
Boardroom looks at the estimated numbers behind the Warriors’ new and impressive Jordan Poole contract.
Jordan Poole Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures and estimations via Spotrac.
Years: 4
Total Value: $140,000,000 (rookie extension/Bird)
Average annual value: $35,000,000
Guaranteed at signing: $123,000,000
Free agency: 2027 (unrestricted)
Previous contract: 4 years, $10,090,879
Jordan Poole Contract Extension Estimated Annual Salary
2022-23: $3,901,399
Extension begins
2023-24: $31,250,000
2024-25: $33,250,000
2025-26: $36,250,000
2026-27: $38,250,000
Golden State has proven that it will not let the salary cap and luxury tax stop them from keeping superstars in town. The team is currently over the cap by $78 million, which will result in a luxury tax penalty of almost $40 million. Poole got his lucrative extension and looks to be a part of the Warriors’ present and future. Like the other mega rookie extensions that have been signed in recent months, Poole’s deal comes with a poison pill clause that lasts until July 1 of next year. Poole started 51 of the 76 games he played in, averaging 18.5 points and four assists per game. Watch Poole and the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener Tuesday night on TNT.
Jordan Poole Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $10,090,879
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27: $150,090,879
