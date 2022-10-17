Jordan Poole Contract & Salary Breakdown

After a breakout 2022-23 season, the hot-shooting guard earned an impressive rookie extension — Boardroom looks at the details of the Warriors’ Jordan Poole contract.

Jordan Poole has had a lot going on these last few months. The Golden State Warriors guard had a breakout 2022 season while perennial All-Star guard Klay Thompson continued to recover from injuries. He posted career highs in points per game (18.5), assists (4.0), three-point percentage (36.4), and led the NBA in free throw percentage (92.5) as the Warriors won their fourth championship since 2015.

Going into the season, the Warriors have every reason to believe they could repeat. But as Golden State prepared for opening night, drama temporarily derailed them when Poole and veteran teammate Draymond Green got into an altercation. Green ended up punching Poole, and after the incident was captured on since-leaked video, Green took time away from the team.

As Golden State attempts to move on and rebuild the broken trust, the shooting guard and the team finalized a rookie contract extension. The deal is for four years, valued at $140 million, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boardroom looks at the estimated numbers behind the Warriors’ new and impressive Jordan Poole contract.

Jordan Poole Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures and estimations via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total Value: $140,000,000 (rookie extension/Bird)

Average annual value: $35,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $123,000,000

Free agency: 2027 (unrestricted)

Previous contract: 4 years, $10,090,879

Jordan Poole Contract Extension Estimated Annual Salary

2022-23: $3,901,399

Extension begins

2023-24: $31,250,000

2024-25: $33,250,000

2025-26: $36,250,000

2026-27: $38,250,000

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Golden State has proven that it will not let the salary cap and luxury tax stop them from keeping superstars in town. The team is currently over the cap by $78 million, which will result in a luxury tax penalty of almost $40 million. Poole got his lucrative extension and looks to be a part of the Warriors’ present and future. Like the other mega rookie extensions that have been signed in recent months, Poole’s deal comes with a poison pill clause that lasts until July 1 of next year. Poole started 51 of the 76 games he played in, averaging 18.5 points and four assists per game. Watch Poole and the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener Tuesday night on TNT.

Jordan Poole Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $10,090,879

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27: $150,090,879

