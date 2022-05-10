Stephen Curry Wears Craig Sager Tribute Shoes To Benefit SagerStrong Foundation

Curry will auction off his game-worn pair of Sager-themed Curry 9 Flows to raise money for blood cancer research.

As the Golden State Warriors took the floor for Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry had yet another special edition pair of sneakers to lace up and debut.

A vivid orange and patterned variation of his Curry 9 Flow sneaker from Curry Brand, this pair takes on even more meaning and detail. The shoes were designed in honor of the late Craig Sager and his many contributions to the league throughout his award-winning career dedicated to covering the NBA.

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Drafting off of the signature bold suit and graphic tie that Sager was wearing during their final postgame interview together in late March 2016, the Curry 9 Flow features a floral graphic along the heel of the shoe and throughout both the printed collar lining and sockliner. A custom “CS” seal can be found along the heel of the insole.

After first facing an acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis in 2014 and battling through three stem cell transplant procedures, Sager’s illness had returned in early 2016.

He publicly battled the illness throughout that spring, returning to the sidelines to report for TNT and conduct his customary postgame interviews with players.

(via Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group)

That night, the Warriors had just won their 67th game of the regular season at home and were continuing their quest to top the Chicago Bulls’ all-time-best 72-10 league record.

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

With “load management” just beginning to enter the league’s lexicon, Sager asked Curry if he had considered resting in any upcoming games before the start of the NBA Playoffs a few weeks later.

“Seeing you and doing what you’re doing,” Curry told him. “We’ve got no excuses. You’re an inspiration for us to just keep doing what we’re doing, keep fighting, and that’s the mentality we have. And it’s kind of contagious, so thank you.”

The Warriors closed the 2015-16 regular season on a 6-2 run after that interaction — Curry played in each game — and the franchise set a new league record of 73-9.

After tonight’s game, Curry plans to auction his personal game-worn pair of Sager tribute sneakers in tandem with the NBA and Meigray Auctions.

All proceeds will benefit the Sager Strong Foundation. The organization dedicated to battling leukemia launched after Craig’s December 2016 passing. Helmed by his wife, Stacey, funds help to support blood cancer research and build awareness through the foundation’s various events, awards, scholarships, and programs.