Bradley Beal Contract & Max Salary Breakdown

The Wizards guard is content to stay in DC with a near-record deal that vaults him into the quarter-billion club. Let’s dive into the details.

The third contract is a milestone for NBA stars. After a player’s rookie deal and rookie extension deals expire, the veteran payday is next.

Well, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has blown past that and is now on his fourth contract before turning 30. And it’s a big one.

This summer, Beal opted out of his player option to become a free agent, then inked a five-year max deal worth $251 million with the Wizards — officially the second-largest contract by total value in NBA history, trailing only Nikola Jokic’s brand-new supermax.

The only players with $250M+ contracts in NBA history pic.twitter.com/eLqf8Rb5Zx — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

While the Washington Wizards haven’t been Eastern Conference contenders in a few years, there is a clear bond between Beal, the front office, and the DC area, where he remains active in the community. Sometimes, a player’s priorities are built around more than just winning a title.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this historic Bradley Beal contract.

Bradley Beal Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $251,019,650

Average annual value: $50,203,930

Free agency: 2027

Estimated annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $43,279250

2023-24: $46,741,590

2024-25: $50,203,930

2025-26: $53,666,270

2026-27: $57,128,610

One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

That’s right: Bradley Beal has the only true no-trade clause in the NBA today. In addition, should he decide to waive that clause, he has a 15% trade kicker — the max allowed under the rules of contract structures. According to Marks, Beal is the 10th player to ever have a no-trade clause — joining the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant.

Bradley Beal’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNED: $215,970,163

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021-22: $215,970,163

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27: $466,989,813