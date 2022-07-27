Jayson Tatum: The Red Carpet Interview

The Boston Celtics superstar discussed his NBA Finals trip, the Celtics’ offseason moves, and life off the court.

There are times in sports where, before your very eyes, you can see certain players make the leap . That evolution from promising to star, star to All-Star, All-Star to superstar, superstar to elite.

We were all witnesses to Jayson Tatum‘s ascent to elite status this year when he earned his first-ever All-NBA First Team honor, won Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance in 14 years. In addition to endorsement deals with companies like Air Jordan, Gatorade, Subway, Ruffles, and NBA 2K, the 24-year-old is also invested in companies like Hyperice as he grows his business portfolio.

At the NYC Point Gods premiere at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards on Tuesday night, Tatum discussed his Finals trip, the Celtics’ offseason moves, and life off the court.

How has this offseason been different now that you’ve gotten a taste of the NBA Finals?

It’s been a much shorter offseason. So I’ve just been taking the time off, getting my body right and my mind right. Enjoy my family and get back to work. Being in it, going to the Finals and not winning, it’s like I gotta get back. So that’s all that’s on my mind, is getting back.

What do you think of the offseason moves you guys have made so far?

We got better. The tough part about that is you lose guys that you were close with like Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis. I’m really close with those guys, but I like the new guys that we got and we definitely got better. I’m looking forward to [next season].

Off the court, how have your investments evolved as you’ve continued your career?

I think that’s just a part of my growth as a person. It’s something I’ve paid a lot more attention to and helped build with my team — my group that I have off the court to help me with those situations.



Who’s your favorite point guard of all time?

Magic Johnson

What’s your favorite sports movie of all time?

Remember The Titans