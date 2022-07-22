Darius Garland Contract & Rookie Max Salary Breakdown

Cleveland’s young All-Star is now the owner of a huge rookie max extension. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind this massive new Darius Garland contract.

The top-end talent from the 2019 NBA Draft class is breaking into superstardom, including Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

That year’s top two picks, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, already signed rookie extensions this summer. Now, the fourth overall pick in ’19 cashed in as well. Garland signed a five-year, $193 million deal earlier this month that will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season.

He went from recovering from an ACL injury during his one season at Vanderbilt to the biggest contract in Cavaliers franchise history — not a bad bit of work for a kid who turned 22 this year.

Garland just turned 22 years old, and he’s coming off his first All-Star season in which he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in a career-high 68 games. He is the lead guard of a young Cavaliers team that also has fledgling big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen — the latter, a fellow first-time All-Star in the 2021-22 season. Locking Garland up until 2028 with Mobley still under his rookie deal and Allen under contract until 2026 (at $20 million annually) secures that Cleveland will have the chance to develop that talent together.

Let’s dive into the details of the Cavs’ new Darius Garland contract.

Darius Garland Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $192,850,000

Average annual value: $38,570,000

Free agency: 2028

NOTE: The value of Garland’s contract can escalate to the full $231,000,000 rookie max extension if he makes an All-NBA team in 2022-23.

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022-23: $8,920,795

Annual rookie max salary earnings (at $192,850,000 total):

2023-24: $33,250,000

2024-25: $35,910,000

2025-26: $38,,570,000

2026-27: $41,230,000

2027-28: $43,890,000

Like the rookie max extensions signed by Morant and Williamson, the total amount of Garland’s deal will jump to $231 million should he make one of the three All-NBA teams the season 2022-23. Unlike those two deals, however, Garland does not have the “poison pill provision” in his contract, which means he can be traded before the extension kicks in without the other team’s cap hold rising to the average of the upcoming extension. Garland does have a15% trade kicker if he is ever dealt.

Darius Garland’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021-22: $20,162,520

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2027-28 (no All-NBA in 2022-23): $236,511,297

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2027-28 (makes All-NBA in 2022-23): $275,271,634