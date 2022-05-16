Phoenix Suns Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down this summer’s imminent Phoenix Suns free agents, including former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

For the second consecutive year, the Phoenix Suns were NBA championship contenders. Building upon their Finals appearance in 2021, the Valley boys won a league-best 64 games, Devin Booker notched another All-Star appearance, Chris Paul continued to cheat Father Time, and ascendant role players like Mikal Bridges took major steps forward.

Unfortunately, things ended for them prematurely in the Western Conference Semifinals the hands of the frisky Dallas Mavericks, who simply would not be denied.

That means head coach (and 2022 NBA Coach of the Year) Monty Williams and front office boss James Jones now have to build an offseason plan based on two main pillars: Making a key decision regarding restricted free agent center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and finding the best path to continued title contention as living legend point guard CP3’s career draws nearer to its end.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of upcoming Suns free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Phoenix Suns Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. C Deandre Ayton (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $40,379,230

: 4 years, $40,379,230 2021-22 Salary: $12,632,950

2. C Bismack Biyombo (unrestricted)

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,366,392

: 1 year, $1,366,392 2021-22 Salary: $1,366,692

3. PG Aaron Holiday (restricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $10,477,351

: 4 years, $10,477,351 2021-22 Salary: $3,980,551

4. C JaVale McGee (unrestricted)

Age ; 34

; 34 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $5,000,000

: 1 year, $5,000,000 2021-22 Salary: $5,000,000

5, PG Elfrid Payton (unrestricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,239,544

: 1 year, $2,239,544 2021-22 Salary: $2,239,544

6. G Ish Wainright (restricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $707,893 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $707,893 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary : $707,893

: $707,893 NOTE: Wainright was also paid by the Raptors this season

Phoenix Suns 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $129,167,050

: $129,167,050 Cap hold : $59,335,847

: $59,335,847 Total salary cap usage : $129,167,050

: $129,167,050 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $0 ($19,832,950 under luxury tax threshold)

: $0 ($19,832,950 under luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $129,167,050

