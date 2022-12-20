Tobias Harris Contract & Salary Breakdown

The 76ers signed the veteran forward to a near-max deal in 2019 after acquiring him from the Clippers the season prior. Boardroom breaks down the details of his contract.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand felt the pressure to make a move. He had already swung big by trading for a disgruntled star at the time in Jimmy Butler, forming a formidable trio with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (oh, how things have changed).

To fortify the roster even further, Brand put everyone on notice by trading for Tobias Harris, who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. A player who seemingly improved every year of his career, it was easy to see why Brand and Co. would be attracted to a player of Harris’s ilk. Although not a superstar, the veteran appeared to be a seamless fit alongside the names above.

After an encouraging effort in the playoffs that saw the 76ers take the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the final second of a seven-game series — culminating in the physics-defying multiple-bounce game-winning shot from Kawhi Leonard — the Philadelphia front office had some decisions to make. Butler and Harris were both due for big paydays and the free agent market was booming. It would have been nearly impossible to maintain both at the price points they would have commanded. This led to the team letting Butler walk and signing Harris to a long-term deal.

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract that offseason to stay in Philadelphia, $8 million below a max deal at the time. This has proven to be an overpay for a player of Harris’s caliber, as he hasn’t quite lived up to the near-max billing. But the 12th-year player has settled into his role in 2022, becoming one of the more efficient and dependable assets on the roster.

With all that in mind, let’s look at the finer details of the Tobias Harris contract in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $180,000,000

Average annual value: $36,000,000

Free agency: 2024

2022-23 salary: $37,633,050

As previously mentioned, Harris has always been a solid player that was bordering on stardom during his ascension in his early-to-mid-20s. Handing him a near-max contract when there were other available players who offer a similar skill set for much less money, however, may not have been the most cost-efficient move by Philadelphia.

For reference, here is how much money Harris has earned since the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

Milwaukee Bucks (one season): $1,141,446

$1,141,446 Orlando Magic (four seasons): $16,043,728

$16,043,728 Detroit Pistons (three seasons): $32,056,231

$32,056,231 Los Angeles Clippers (two seasons): $15,957,063

$15,957,063 Philadelphia 76ers (five seasons): $144,034,887

Tobias Harris Career Earnings

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $209,233,355

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $248,503,505

