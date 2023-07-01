About Boardroom

Deals & Investments July 1, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton Contract & Salary Breakdown

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The Indy phenom has finally hit the big time. Check out the details behind the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton contract — one that has a chance to become one of the biggest of all time.

Tyrese Haliburton may have been an NBA lottery pick out of Iowa State in 2020, but he didn’t exactly enter with the keys to the proverbial kingdom when the Sacramento Kings selected him 12th overall in a draft that included the much-more-heralded Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball.

After an auspicious start to his career, however, his fortunes changed further when he made the jump to Indiana as part of a head-turning trade for Domantas Sabonis. In his first full season for the Pacers, the hot-shooting guard became an All-Star.

Then, in his first offseason of eligibility, he broke the bank. Late into the first night of the 2023 NBA offseason period, Indy inked Haliburton to a five-year rookie max extension starting at $207 million, or 25% of the salary cap — but with a chance to escalate to an incredible $260 million in total value if he can satisfy key performance incentives.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer at the details behind the Pacers’ eye-popping Tyrese Haliburton contract.

Tyrese Haliburton Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Active rookie contract

Years: 4
Total value: $17,878,995
Average annual value: $4,469,749

Upcoming contract extension

Years: 5
Total value: $207,000,000
Average annual value: $41,400,000
Free agency: 2029

Haliburton’s extension begins in 2024-25 at 25% of the NBA salary cap. It will escalate to 30% of the cap — an estimated total value of $260,000,000, larger than all but one contract ever signed in league history to date — if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24 under the terms of the NBA collective bargaining agreement’s “Derrick Rose Rule.”

Nice work if you can get it.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $12,070,560

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (no “Rose Rule” escalator): $223,778,995

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (including “Rose Rule” escalator): $276,778,995

