Luka Dončić Contract & Salary Breakdown

The first year of Luka Dončić's supermax rookie extension he signed with Dallas last summer kicks in this season. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Dallas signed their young superstar to a rookie max extension last summer, with even bigger bags still to come — Boardroom dives into the details of the Mavericks’ Luka Dončić contract.

In just four seasons, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić has given us plenty of memorable moments and high-level NBA production. He has been on basketball radars since he was a teenager playing in the Euroleague. Dončić was selected third overall by Dallas in the 2018 NBA Draft and has been a cornerstone of the franchise from the first day.

In the summer of 2021, he and the Mavericks agreed to the full 30% rookie max extension. The deal is for five years and will net Dončić over $215 million between now and the end of the 2026-27 season.

Dončić, who turns 24 in February, is already a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team selection. If he stays healthy, Dončić should remain in the conversation of best players in the league, with many years ahead of him to perhaps reach the top spot. His versatility on offense and his ability to seemingly raise his level of play, especially in the postseason, are traits that are highly coveted by teams when they’re looking to draft potential superstars.

Ahead of his 2022-23 season debut, a campaign in which the Slovenian is favored to win MVP, Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the Mavericks’ huge Luka Dončić contract.

Luka Dončić Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $215,159,700

Average annual value: $43,031,940

Free agency: 2027 (unrestricted)

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $37,096,500

2023-24: $40,064,220

2024-25: $43,031,940

2025-26: $45,999,660

2026-27: $48,967,380

Dončić is the NBA’s next biggest international star and is certainly a candidate for the future face of the Association. He is six years younger than already-established superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and could continue the current trend of an international player winning league MVP for the fifth straight year.

Because he was named to the All-NBA first team last season for the third year in a year, Dončić was granted the opportunity to receive the 30% rookie max extension. Dončić made good on the Mavericks’ investment, leading the team to a Western Conference Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors –including a seven-game series win over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. He averaged over 28 points per game last season and is already in the top 10 all-time in NBA triple-doubles.

Luka Doncic’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $69,084,041

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27: $247,147,241

Read More: