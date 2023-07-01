It’s on! Check out the biggest bags NBA teams are handing out this summer ahead of the 2023-24 season.
On June 30, the NBA free agency and extension floodgates opened, as is our annual tradition. When the clock struck 6 p.m. ET, you ideally had your popcorn ready.
What inevitably followed was a flurry of cash-splashing that, while not quite measuring up to the sublime theatrics of last year’s trio of supermax deals that included the first two NBA contracts in history above a quarter of a billion dollars in total value, still managed to bring the house down and change the balance of power in the Association.
From Bird rights bags and max extensions to free agent blockbusters and beyond, let’s roll through the biggest NBA contracts the stars of the Association are signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Biggest Contracts of the 2023 NBA Offseason
Pacers PG/SG Tyrese Haliburton: $207,000,000
- Type: Designated Rookie Extension
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $41,400,000
- Free agency: 2029
NOTE: Haliburton’s extension begins in 2024-25 at 25% of the salary cap but will escalate to 30% of the salary cap — an estimated total value of $260,000,000 — if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24.
Click here to see the full details of Haliburton’s rookie max extension with Indiana.
Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane: $207,000,000
- Type: Designated Rookie Extension
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $41,400,000
- Free agency: 2029
NOTE: Bane’s extension begins in 2024-25 at 25% of the salary cap but will escalate to a 30% “Rose Rule” contract worth approximately $260,000,000 if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24.
Blazers PF Jerami Grant: $160,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $32,000,000
- Free agency: 2028
Mavericks PG Kyrie Irving: $126,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3 (final year is player option)
- Average annual value: $42,000,000
- Free agency: 2025 or 2026
Click here for all the numbers behind Kyrie’s extension with the Mavericks.
Nets SF Cam Johnson: $108,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $27,000,000
- Free agency: 2027
Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $102,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $34,000,000
- Free agency: 2026
Click here for Boardroom’s full rundown of the Bucks’ Middleton extension.
Wizards SF Kyle Kuzma: $102,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $25,500,000
- Free agency: 2027
Warriors PF/C Draymond Green: $100,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $25,000,000
- Free agency: 2027
Click here to check out the full details of the Warriors’ Draymond Green extension.
Raptors C Jakob Poeltl: $80,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $20,000,000
- Free agency: 2027
Celtics PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: $60,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Average annual value: $30,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
Bulls C Nikola Vucevic: $60,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $20,000,000
- Free agency: 2026
Kings SF/PF Harrison Barnes: $54,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $18,000,000
- Free agency: 2026
Pelicans SF/PF Herb Jones: $54,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $13,500,000
- Free agency: 2027
Pacers SG/SF Bruce Brown: $45,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 2
- Average annual value: $22,500,000
Free agency: 2025
Timberwolves C Naz Reid: $42,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $13,986,432
- Free agency: 2026
Cavaliers SG Caris Levert: $32,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Average annual value: $16,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
