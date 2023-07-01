Memphis is locked in on its hot-scoring wing — Check out the details behind the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane contract — and learn how it can become one of the biggest in NBA history.

The face of the Memphis Grizzlies? Ask anyone and you’ll hear the name Ja Morant first, with perhaps a hipster-y sprinkling of Jaren Jackson Jr. from those in your circle partial to the Michigan State Spartans.

But what if you were asked to provide the name of the only player in franchise history to receive a contract worth more than $200 million?

There’s only one answer, and it’s neither of those names: It’s 2020’s No. 30 overall pick, stat-stuffing wing Desmond Bane, who earned a rookie max extension starting at 25% of the salary cap on the first day of the 2023 NBA offseason period. That’s historic on its own for the former TCU Horned Frog, but due to the particulars of the NBA collective bargaining agreement, Bane actually has a chance to supercharge the value of his heavyweight deal even further.

Take a closer look at the numbers behind the Grizzlies’ head-turning Desmond Bane contract.

Desmond Bane Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Active rookie contract (through 2023-24)

Years: 4

Total value: $9,944,923

Average annual value: $2,486,231

Upcoming contract extension (begins 2024-25)

Years: 5

Total value: $207,000,000

Average annual value: $41,400,000

Free agency: 2029

Bane’s rookie max extension begins in 2024-25, but league rules provide for the deal to escalate to 30% of the cap if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24 by what’s colloquially known as the “Derrick Rose Rule.” If that happens, the deal’s total value vaults to an incredible $260 million, which would be larger than any other contract in league history except for a single one.

The Grit and Grind business sure sounds like it’s booming.

Desmond Bane’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $6,099,840

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (no “Rose Rule” escalator): $213,099,840

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (including “Rose Rule” escalator): $266,099,840