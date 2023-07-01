About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 1, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Desmond Bane Contract & Salary Breakdown

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis is locked in on its hot-scoring wing — Check out the details behind the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane contract — and learn how it can become one of the biggest in NBA history.

The face of the Memphis Grizzlies? Ask anyone and you’ll hear the name Ja Morant first, with perhaps a hipster-y sprinkling of Jaren Jackson Jr. from those in your circle partial to the Michigan State Spartans.

But what if you were asked to provide the name of the only player in franchise history to receive a contract worth more than $200 million?

There’s only one answer, and it’s neither of those names: It’s 2020’s No. 30 overall pick, stat-stuffing wing Desmond Bane, who earned a rookie max extension starting at 25% of the salary cap on the first day of the 2023 NBA offseason period. That’s historic on its own for the former TCU Horned Frog, but due to the particulars of the NBA collective bargaining agreement, Bane actually has a chance to supercharge the value of his heavyweight deal even further.

Take a closer look at the numbers behind the Grizzlies’ head-turning Desmond Bane contract.

Want to see the biggest NBA contracts of all time?
Boardroom has your full rundown of the Association’s biggest bags ever.
Check it out!

Desmond Bane Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Active rookie contract (through 2023-24)

Years: 4
Total value: $9,944,923
Average annual value: $2,486,231

Upcoming contract extension (begins 2024-25)

Years: 5
Total value: $207,000,000
Average annual value: $41,400,000
Free agency: 2029

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Bane’s rookie max extension begins in 2024-25, but league rules provide for the deal to escalate to 30% of the cap if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24 by what’s colloquially known as the “Derrick Rose Rule.” If that happens, the deal’s total value vaults to an incredible $260 million, which would be larger than any other contract in league history except for a single one.

The Grit and Grind business sure sounds like it’s booming.

Desmond Bane’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $6,099,840

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (no “Rose Rule” escalator): $213,099,840

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (including “Rose Rule” escalator): $266,099,840

Read More:

TCU Horned FrogsDesmond BaneNBAbasketballNBA ContractsMemphis Grizzlies
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.