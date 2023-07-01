Memphis is locked in on its hot-scoring wing — Check out the details behind the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane contract — and learn how it can become one of the biggest in NBA history.
The face of the Memphis Grizzlies? Ask anyone and you’ll hear the name Ja Morant first, with perhaps a hipster-y sprinkling of Jaren Jackson Jr. from those in your circle partial to the Michigan State Spartans.
But what if you were asked to provide the name of the only player in franchise history to receive a contract worth more than $200 million?
There’s only one answer, and it’s neither of those names: It’s 2020’s No. 30 overall pick, stat-stuffing wing Desmond Bane, who earned a rookie max extension starting at 25% of the salary cap on the first day of the 2023 NBA offseason period. That’s historic on its own for the former TCU Horned Frog, but due to the particulars of the NBA collective bargaining agreement, Bane actually has a chance to supercharge the value of his heavyweight deal even further.
Take a closer look at the numbers behind the Grizzlies’ head-turning Desmond Bane contract.
Desmond Bane Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Active rookie contract (through 2023-24)
Years: 4
Total value: $9,944,923
Average annual value: $2,486,231
Upcoming contract extension (begins 2024-25)
Years: 5
Total value: $207,000,000
Average annual value: $41,400,000
Free agency: 2029
Bane’s rookie max extension begins in 2024-25, but league rules provide for the deal to escalate to 30% of the cap if he makes an All-NBA team in 2023-24 by what’s colloquially known as the “Derrick Rose Rule.” If that happens, the deal’s total value vaults to an incredible $260 million, which would be larger than any other contract in league history except for a single one.
The Grit and Grind business sure sounds like it’s booming.
Desmond Bane’s Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $6,099,840
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (no “Rose Rule” escalator): $213,099,840
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (including “Rose Rule” escalator): $266,099,840
Read More:
Tyrese Haliburton Contract & Salary Breakdown
The prolific scorer is the owner of another big deal — Boardroom takes a closer at the details of the Bucks’ Khris Middleton contract, as well as his career NBA earnings….
Biggest NBA Contracts of the 2023 Offseason
It’s on! Check out the biggest bags NBA teams are handing out this summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. On June 30, the NBA free agency and extension floodgates opened, as is our annual…