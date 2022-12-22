Jaren Jackson Jr. Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Grizzlies big man is working through a rookie contract extension and has quietly become one of the best defenders in the league. Boardroom breaks down his contract details.
The jury is no longer out on Jaren Jackson Jr. JJJ is indeed elite.
In his short time in the league, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has become one of the most dynamic and dominant young bigs. And most importantly, he’s emerged as a pivotal piece of an energetic Grizzlies team that is currently taking the Western Conference by storm.
Since missing the first 14 games of the season, the 6’11 power forward is averaging 16.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks, making him a solid second star on a Memphis team anchored by Ja Morant.
Having signed him to a four-year, $105 million contract extension in October 2021, it’s clear the Grizzlies front office considers him a part of their future.
Let’s have a look at the details of Jaren Jackson Jr’s lucrative contract.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 4
Total value: $104,720,000
Average annual value: $26,180,000
Free agency: 2026
2022-23 salary: $28,946,605
Jackson’s injury history may be worrisome to some, but he’s only 23 years old and has a lot of room to grow.
The young shot blocker put up quite the performance against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season when he logged eight blocks, tying the franchise record for the most in a game. In fact, his defense has been so stellar that he’s already earning buzz as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $57,794,078
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $133,567,473
