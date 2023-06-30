The perennial All-Star secured yet another big-time deal — Boardroom takes a look at the details behind the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving contract extension, as well as his career earnings.

A dozen years into his career, Kyrie Irving has established himself as one of the more compelling figures in the NBA. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has been a prolific scorer in all four spots he’s played to date: Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn, and Dallas.

Irving has been looking for a long-term deal since the beginning of 2022-23. After a series of meetings, Irving got his new deal — and he’s staying with the Mavericks to the tune of three years and $126 million.

Kyrie Irving Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 3 (final year is player option)

Total value: $126,000,000

Average annual value: $42,000,000

Free agency: 2025 or 2026

Previous contract: 4 years, $136,490,000

Irving turns 32 in the first year of his new deal, but despite being on the other side of 30, he is still one of the NBA’s best offensive players when healthy. The Mavs are keeping a player with NBA Finals experience and experience helping to lead a franchise.

Running it back with Luka Dončić, Kyrie’s new deal will push his career earnings over $275 million, with the likelihood of him receiving one more deal after this one.

Kyrie Irving’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $233,046,637

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2026-27: $359,046,637