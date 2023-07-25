About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 25, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Jaylen Brown Contract & Salary Breakdown

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
After earning All-NBA honors, he’s now officially a supermax man — Boardroom looks at the details of the Celtics’ historic Jaylen Brown contract.

Much has been made of the future of NBA All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. He has been one of the better two-way operators in the Association since being drafted by the Boston Celtics and has helped his team to notable postseason success, but an NBA championship remains elusive after breaking through and winning the East in 2021-22.

Thanks to a timely All-NBA selection in 2023, however, the Cal-Berkeley kid became eligible for a “supermax” extension at 35% of the salary cap, which put him in line to receive — whether you like it or love it — the single largest contract by total value in NBA history.

On July 25, that’s exactly what happened. Read it and then read it again: five years and $304 million, blowing Nikola Jokić, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Co. completely out of the water.

It’s a lot to process all at once, isn’t it? Take a breath and check out the full details below on the Celtics’ historic, record-setting Jaylen Brown contract extension.

What Are the Biggest, Baddest NBA Contracts Ever?
From Steph and Joker to Giannis and KD, check out Boardroom’s full secure-the-bag honor roll across the Association.
Check it out!

Jaylen Brown Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Upcoming supermax extension:

Years: 5
Total value: $304,000,000
Average annual value: $60,800,000
Free agency: 2029

Active rookie max extension:

Years: 4
Total value: $106,333,334
Average annual value: $26,583,334

2023-24 salary: $28,508,928

Click here for the full details of Brown’s rookie max extension through 2023-24.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jaylen Brown’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $100,969,056

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2028-29: $404,969,056

Read More: