After earning All-NBA honors, he’s now officially a supermax man — Boardroom looks at the details of the Celtics’ historic Jaylen Brown contract.

Much has been made of the future of NBA All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. He has been one of the better two-way operators in the Association since being drafted by the Boston Celtics and has helped his team to notable postseason success, but an NBA championship remains elusive after breaking through and winning the East in 2021-22.

Thanks to a timely All-NBA selection in 2023, however, the Cal-Berkeley kid became eligible for a “supermax” extension at 35% of the salary cap, which put him in line to receive — whether you like it or love it — the single largest contract by total value in NBA history.

On July 25, that’s exactly what happened. Read it and then read it again: five years and $304 million, blowing Nikola Jokić, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Co. completely out of the water.

It’s a lot to process all at once, isn’t it? Take a breath and check out the full details below on the Celtics’ historic, record-setting Jaylen Brown contract extension.

Jaylen Brown Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Upcoming supermax extension:

Years: 5

Total value: $304,000,000

Average annual value: $60,800,000

Free agency: 2029

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston:



2024-2025 $52,368,085



2025-2026 $56,557,532



2026-2027 $60,746,979



2027-2028 $64,936,425



2028-2029 $69,125,872



Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Active rookie max extension:

Years: 4

Total value: $106,333,334

Average annual value: $26,583,334

2023-24 salary: $28,508,928

Click here for the full details of Brown’s rookie max extension through 2023-24.

Jaylen Brown’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $100,969,056

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2028-29: $404,969,056