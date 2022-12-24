Jaylen Brown Contract & Salary Breakdown

The ascendant wing is routinely creating value beyond his pay level — Boardroom breaks down the details of the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown contract.

When the Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown at No. 3 in the 2016 NBA Draft, eyebrows were raised. When they handed him a four-year, $106,333,334 rookie extension in 2019 after averaging just 13 points per game the season prior, there were skeptics. And even when Brown was rumored to have been in trade talks before he helped the Celtics turn their season around last year en route to the NBA Finals, the 26-year-old still had his doubters.

Fast-forward to the 2022-23 season and Brown is in the midst of a career campaign. He’s currently averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, all career-high marks for the Cal product. Being the B side of the dynamic duo in Boston with Jayson Tatum, Brown has improved dramatically since he was given his first extension a few short years back. And with only one year left on his deal, he may want to start thinking about his next one.

But in the meantime, Boardroom is here to explore the Cetlics’ active Jaylen Brown salary particulars.

Jaylen Brown Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $106,333,334

Average annual value: $26,583,334

Guaranteed at signing: $103,000,000

Free agency: 2024

Remaining annual salary on current deal:

2022-23: $26,669,643

2023-24: $28,508,929

Because Brown signed the specific rookie extension that he did, he will have a number of options when it comes to his next contract. To be clear, the extension was not a Designated Rookie one, meaning he signed for four years instead of five and also took less money than the max. And because he won’t be coming off a max-level deal when his contract expires, he will sign one of the following deals:

Veteran Extension below 30% of the salary cap with any team

30% Veteran Extension with Boston OR another team that acquires his Bird rights

35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) with Boston if he meets specific criteria

The route Brown takes on the road ahead will determine how much money he could earn in the future, full stop. But for now, he still has nearly $60 million to rake in on his current deal as the Celtics continue the fight for a first NBA title since 2008.

Jaylen Brown’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $97,861,914

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $126,370,843

