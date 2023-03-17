About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries March 17, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Trae Young Contract & Salary Breakdown

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Where does the former Oklahoma Sooner’s salary rank among the NBA’s best? Check out the finer details of the Hawks’ Trae Young contract.

If the NBA handed out an annual honor similar to the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young would be a frequent finalist. He’s proficient at scoring buckets for himself and creating them for others, and with that, along with his status as a young player still approaching the top of his prime, comes some enviable earning potential.

The ability of “Ice Trae” to be so productive despite standing just 6-foot-1 required the Hawks to hand him a max contract extension. The 2022-23 season marks the first of a handsome five-year, $215 million deal that will keep him in the A through summer 2027, after which he’ll have a chance to embark on a “supermax” deal that would have a chance to establish him as the No. 1 highest-paid player in the league.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the Hawks’ Trae Young salary particulars.

Trae Young Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5
Total value: $215,159,700
Average annual value: $43,031,940
Free agency: 2027

Having made All-NBA Third Team in 2021-22, Young’s extension escalated to a “true” rookie max deal at 30% of the salary cap. Had he not made an All-NBA team, the total value of the contract would have been $172.55 million, or 25% of the cap.

Young, a two-time NBA All-Star still awaiting his 25th birthday, continues to impress ever since the Hawks swapped picks with the Dallas Mavericks at the 2018 draft in order to acquire him. The Mavs, of course, got Luka Dončić on the other side of the deal, and he’s naturally earning 30% of the cap himself — only fitting for this historically linked pair of hot-scoring stars

Trae Young’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $63,232,149

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27 SEASON: $241,295,349

