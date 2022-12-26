Jimmy Butler Contract & Salary Breakdown

After starting his career in Chicago and then bouncing around the league a bit, Jimmy Butler appears to have finally made his home in Miami. Boardroom looks at his current contract and extension with the team.

Jimmy Buckets is making big bucks in South Beach. But in the years ahead, he’ll make even more bank.

As the veteran centerpiece of Miami’s young roster, Jimmy Butler continues to dominate as one of the best small forwards in the game. His resume over his 12 seasons in the league includes six NBA All-Star selections, four All-NBA team selections, and a five-time NBA All-Defensive team honoree.

After coming to the Heat in 2018 via a sign-and-trade with the 76ers, Butler has put together an impressive stretch as the Heat’s go-to scorer and a shut-down defender. Needless to say, in his short time in South Beach, Butler certainly earned the contract extension he signed with the team in 2021.

This season, despite missing some time due to injury and crickets, he’s quietly averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Let’s have a look at all the details behind Jimmy Butler’s contract and contract extension.

Jimmy Butler Contract & Salary Details

Years: 4

Total value: $140,790,600

Total guaranteed at signing: $140,790,600

Average annual value: $35,197,650

Upcoming Contract Extension Details

Years: 3 (begins in 2023-24 season)

Total value: $146,396,031

Total guaranteed at signing: $146,396,031

Average annual value: $48,798,677

Free agency: 2026 (after player option for 2025, unrestricted)

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $37,653,300

2023-24: $45,183,960

2024-25: $48,798,677

2025-26: $52,413,394 (player option)

In addition to earnings from his contracts, Butler has also built up quite a portfolio of investments and sponsorships — most notably his burgeoning coffee company and his lucrative shoe deal with Li-Ning. He’s also apparently planning to release a country music album.

Jimmy Butler’s Career Earnings

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $218,065,231

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $364,461,262

