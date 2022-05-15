Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the imminent Milwaukee Bucks free agents this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

Over the last four years, The Milwaukee Bucks have solidified their spot as one of the NBA’s most consistent teams. After another 50-win season, the Bucks appeared poised to make a run for their second consecutive Finals trophy; however, a heated second-round series led to their early exit.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo logged yet another sincerely MVP-level campaign and sparked the Bucks throughout a lively seven-game series against the Celtics. While he was surrounded by a strong supporting cast, marked by the elevated play of Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, cracks emerged in the foundation; specifically, the loss of Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL proved to be too much to overcome.

Looking towards next season, tinkering with the roster around will be key to maintaining their place as a contender. Head coach Mike Budenholzer and GM Jon Horst will have to navigate free agency with this in mind, especially as a few players have options they can exercise.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Bucks free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PG Jevon Carter (unrestricted)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $457,149

: 1 year, $457,149 2021-22 Salary: $457,149

2. C Serge Ibaka (unrestricted)

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $18,978,900

: 2 years, $18,978,900 2021-22 Salary: $9,720,900

3. SG Wes Matthews Jr. (unrestricted)

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,958,501

: 1 year, $1,958,501 2021-22 Salary: $1,958,501

4. PF Jordan Nwora (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $2,416,291

: 2 years, $2,416,291 2021-22 Salary: $1,517,981

5. SG Lindell Wigginton (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $233,973 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $233,973 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $233,973

Bucks Contract Options for 2022-23

1. SF Thanasis Antetokounmpo (player option)

Age : 30

: 30 2021-22 Salary : $1,729,217

: $1,729,217 2022-23 Option: $1,878,720

2. SG Pat Connaughton (player option)

Age : 29

: 29 2021-22 Salary : $5,333,334

: $5,333,334 2022-23 Option: $5,728,393

3. PF Bobby Portis (player option)

Age : 27

: 27 2021-22 Salary : $4,347,600

: $4,347,600 2022-23 Option: $4,564,980

Milwaukee Bucks 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 15. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $160,275,468

: $160,275,468 Cap Hold : $22,240,468

: $22,240,468 Total salary cap usage : $160,275,468

: $160,275,468 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $19,438,673 ($11,275,468 over luxury tax threshold)

: $19,438,673 ($11,275,468 over luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $160,275,468

