Toronto Raptors Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the members of the Toronto Raptors headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

After a disappointing 2021 season in which they missed the playoffs and could not play their home games in Toronto, the Raptors bounced back to be a playoff team in 2022. They returned to the Air Canada Centre and overcame the loss of franchise legend Kyle Lowry to Miami and an early-season injury to All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to finish fifth in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Guard Fred VanVleet was selected to his first All-Star Game, so Toronto can make a claim few other teams can: They have two All-Star players to build around. Head coach Nick Nurse and GM Masai Ujiri managed to construct a playoff roster that is still fairly young — bolstering that by drafting Rookie of the Year finalist Scottie Barnes last year.

2022 Toronto Raptors Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. SF Issac Bonga (unrestricted)

Age : 22

: 22 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,729,217

: 1 year, $1,729,217 2021-22 Salary: $1,729,217

2. PF Chris Boucher (unrestricted)

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $13,520,000

: 2 years, $13,520,000 2021-22 Salary: $7,020,000

3. F Justin Champagnie (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 20

: 20 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,269

4. PG David Johnson (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 21

: 21 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,269

5. SF Yuta Watanabe (restricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $2,084,689

: 2 years, $2,084,689 2021-22 Salary: $1,762,796

6. PF Thaddeus Young (unrestricted)

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $43,635,000

: 3 years, $43,635,000 2021-22 Salary: $14,190,000

Raptors Contract Options for 2022-23

SG Svi Mykhailiuk (player option)

Active contract: 2 years, $3,607,937

2 years, $3,607,937 2021-22 Salary : $1,729,217

: $1,729,217 2022-23 Option: $1,878,720

Toronto Raptors 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 27. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $130,687,460

: $130,687,460 Dead cap money : $2,775,812

: $2,775,812 Total salary cap usage : $133,43,272

: $133,43,272 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : None ($3,122,024 under luxury tax threshold)

: None ($3,122,024 under luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $115,828,671

