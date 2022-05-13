Philadelphia 76ers Free Agents for the 2022 Season

Breaking down the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers free agents this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

Instability and uncertainty would best describe the season the Philadelphia 76ers have had. Trading a package of players including Ben Simmons for a package of players that included James Harden has produced uneven results results. But what has remained consistent is Joel Embiid. The center posted his second-straight MVP-caliber season and that was a major reason why the Sixers were at or near the top of the Eastern Conference for most of the regular season.

Eventually, the Sixers won 51 games, the same as the Milwaukee bucks and Boston Celtics, finishing fourth in the East due to tiebreaker scenarios. But with one huge contract decision looming this summer, head coach Doc Rivers and GM Daryl Morey will have to base this offseason period around whom to arrange around Embiid to best utilize his prime years with little margin for error.

With that in mind, let’s check out this summer’s crop of 76ers free agents.

2022 Sixers Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. C DeAndre Jordan (unrestricted)

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $592,103

: 1 year, $592,103 2021-22 Salary: $592,103

2. PF Paul Millsap (unrestricted)

Age : 37

: 37 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 Salary: $2,641,691

3. SG Myles Powell (restricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $300,443

: 1 year, $300,443 2021-22 Salary: $300,443

Sixers Contract Options for 2022-23

1. PG James Harden (player option)

Age : 33

: 33 2021-22 Salary : $44,340,810

: $44,340,810 2022-23 Option: $47,366,760

2. SG Shake Milton (team option)

Age : 26

: 26 2021-22 Salary : $1,846,738

: $1,846,738 2022-23 Option: $1,997,718

Philadelphia 76ers 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 11. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $153,439,665

: $153,439,665 Cap Hold : $1,669,178

: $1,669,178 Total salary cap usage : $153,439,665

: $153,439,665 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $6,659,498 ($4,439,665 over luxury tax threshold)

: $6,659,498 ($4,439,665 over luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $153,439,665

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of NBA salary cap spending by team this season.