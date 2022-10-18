Georges Niang is one of two Sixers players set to be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason, while James Harden has a player option. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Joel Embiid locked up for the foreseeable future, Boardroom breaks down this summer’s upcoming Sixers free agents, as well as those with player/team options heading into the 2023 offseason.

The NBA is back, and while the 2023 Finals are still off on a distant horizon, it’s never too early to look ahead to the future. That’s something that the Philadelphia 76ers have likely been doing since the day they hired general manager Daryl Morey in 2020, after all.

Since that day, Morey has had to deal with some roster turnover, a disappointing early playoff exit, and a disgruntled star’s trade request, among other things. Heading into and throughout the 2022-23 season, he’ll have some more decisions to make, and while the expectations aren’t quite as high in Philadelphia, the team still opened the new campaign as betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference at +700 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Things may look much different a year from now come the offseason — perhaps even the roster pending any trades or buyout additions — so, let’s take a look at the impending 76ers free agents on the their active roster.

Unrestricted Sixers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason

All salary numbers via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. SF Georges Niang

Age: 29

29 Bird rights : Early

: Early 2021-22 Stats: 9.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 22.8 MPG, 43.7% FG, 40.3% 3PT

9.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 22.8 MPG, 43.7% FG, 40.3% 3PT Expiring contract : 2 years, $6,765,000

: 2 years, $6,765,000 2022-23 Salary: $3,465,000

2. SG Shake Milton

Age: 26

26 Bird rights: Yes

Yes 2021-22 Stats: 8.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 21.4 MPG, 42.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT

8.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 21.4 MPG, 42.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT Expiring contract : 3 years, $4,994,028

: 3 years, $4,994,028 2022-23 Salary: $1,997,718

Restricted 76ers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason

1. SG Matisse Thybulle

Age: 25

25 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes 2021-22 Stats: 5.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, 25.5 MPG, 50.0% FG, 31.3% 3PT

5.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, 25.5 MPG, 50.0% FG, 31.3% 3PT Expiring contract : 4 years, $12,513,127

: 4 years, $12,513,127 2022-23 Salary: $4,379,527

Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 17, 2022

2. PF Paul Reed

Age: 23

23 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes 2021-22 Stats: 3.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.4 APG, 7.9 MPG, 56.3% FG, 25.0% 3PT

3.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.4 APG, 7.9 MPG, 56.3% FG, 25.0% 3PT Expiring contract : 3 years, $3,909,730

: 3 years, $3,909,730 2022-23 Salary: $1,782,621

2023 Philadelphia 76ers Player Options

1. PG James Harden

Age: 33

33 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes 2021-22 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.3 APG, 37.2 MPG, 41.0% FG, 33.0% 3PT

22.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.3 APG, 37.2 MPG, 41.0% FG, 33.0% 3PT 2022-23 Salary: $33,000,000

$33,000,000 2023-24 Player Option: $35,640,000

Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

2. SG/SF Danuel House Jr.

Age: 29

29 Bird rights : No

: No 2021-22 Stats: 5.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 17.3 MPG, 40.4% FG, 37.6% 3PT

5.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 17.3 MPG, 40.4% FG, 37.6% 3PT 2022-23 Salary: $4,105,000

$4,105,000 2023-24 Player Option: $4,310,250

3. PF Montrezl Harrell

Age: 28

28 Bird rights : No

: No 2021-22 Stats: 13.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 23.1 MPG, 64.5% FG, 23.5% 3PT

13.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 23.1 MPG, 64.5% FG, 23.5% 3PT 2022-23 Salary: $2,463,490

$2,463,490 2023-24 Player Option: $2,760,026

2023 Sixers Team Options

1. PG Tyrese Maxey

Age: 22

22 2021-22 Stats: 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 35.3 MPG, 48.5% FG, 42.7% 3PT

17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 35.3 MPG, 48.5% FG, 42.7% 3PT 2022-23 Salary: $2,726,880

$2,726,880 2023-24 Team Option: $4,343,920

2. PG Jaden Springer

Age: 20

20 2021-22 Stats (G League): 14.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 26.8 MPG, 46.4% FG, 24.1% 3PT

14.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 26.8 MPG, 46.4% FG, 24.1% 3PT 2022-23 Salary: $2,125,200

$2,125,200 2023-24 Team Option: $2,226,240

76ers 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 18, 2022.

Active contracts : $151,035,256

: $151,035,256 Dead cap money : $410,591

: $410,591 Total salary cap usage : $166,110,803

: $166,110,803 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $1,768,271

: $1,768,271 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $198,451,498

