With Joel Embiid locked up for the foreseeable future, Boardroom breaks down this summer’s upcoming Sixers free agents, as well as those with player/team options heading into the 2023 offseason.
The NBA is back, and while the 2023 Finals are still off on a distant horizon, it’s never too early to look ahead to the future. That’s something that the Philadelphia 76ers have likely been doing since the day they hired general manager Daryl Morey in 2020, after all.
Since that day, Morey has had to deal with some roster turnover, a disappointing early playoff exit, and a disgruntled star's trade request, among other things. Heading into and throughout the 2022-23 season, he'll have some more decisions to make.
Things may look much different a year from now come the offseason — perhaps even the roster pending any trades or buyout additions — so, let’s take a look at the impending 76ers free agents on the their active roster.
Unrestricted Sixers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason
All salary numbers via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
1. SF Georges Niang
- Age: 29
- Bird rights: Early
- 2021-22 Stats: 9.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 22.8 MPG, 43.7% FG, 40.3% 3PT
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $6,765,000
- 2022-23 Salary: $3,465,000
2. SG Shake Milton
- Age: 26
- Bird rights: Yes
- 2021-22 Stats: 8.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 21.4 MPG, 42.9% FG, 32.3% 3PT
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $4,994,028
- 2022-23 Salary: $1,997,718
Restricted 76ers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason
1. SG Matisse Thybulle
- Age: 25
- Bird rights: Yes
- 2021-22 Stats: 5.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, 25.5 MPG, 50.0% FG, 31.3% 3PT
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,513,127
- 2022-23 Salary: $4,379,527
2. PF Paul Reed
- Age: 23
- Bird rights: Yes
- 2021-22 Stats: 3.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.4 APG, 7.9 MPG, 56.3% FG, 25.0% 3PT
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $3,909,730
- 2022-23 Salary: $1,782,621
2023 Philadelphia 76ers Player Options
1. PG James Harden
- Age: 33
- Bird rights: Yes
- 2021-22 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.3 APG, 37.2 MPG, 41.0% FG, 33.0% 3PT
- 2022-23 Salary: $33,000,000
- 2023-24 Player Option: $35,640,000
2. SG/SF Danuel House Jr.
- Age: 29
- Bird rights: No
- 2021-22 Stats: 5.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 17.3 MPG, 40.4% FG, 37.6% 3PT
- 2022-23 Salary: $4,105,000
- 2023-24 Player Option: $4,310,250
3. PF Montrezl Harrell
- Age: 28
- Bird rights: No
- 2021-22 Stats: 13.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 23.1 MPG, 64.5% FG, 23.5% 3PT
- 2022-23 Salary: $2,463,490
- 2023-24 Player Option: $2,760,026
2023 Sixers Team Options
1. PG Tyrese Maxey
- Age: 22
- 2021-22 Stats: 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 35.3 MPG, 48.5% FG, 42.7% 3PT
- 2022-23 Salary: $2,726,880
- 2023-24 Team Option: $4,343,920
2. PG Jaden Springer
- Age: 20
- 2021-22 Stats (G League): 14.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 26.8 MPG, 46.4% FG, 24.1% 3PT
- 2022-23 Salary: $2,125,200
- 2023-24 Team Option: $2,226,240
76ers 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 18, 2022.
- Active contracts: $151,035,256
- Dead cap money: $410,591
- Total salary cap usage: $166,110,803
- Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $1,768,271
- Salary on the books for 2023-24: $198,451,498
