Who’s the highest-paid player in Philadelphia and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Sixers contracts on the books this season.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris once ranked among the NBA‘s best-paid players thanks to a monumental five-year, $180 million contract inked in 2019. Fast forward to today, and the pricey veteran is barely cracking the top 15 regarding highest-paid players by average annual salary. However, he can still claim bragging rights as the No. 1 guy on the Sixers salary list for 2022-23.

Naturally, an NBA team prefers to splurge its salary cap flexibility on a couple of franchise stars first before distributing the remaining funds around them. The league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NBPA works in mysterious ways, however, so Harris still edges out likely MVP pick Joel Embiid, whose “supermax” extension doesn’t kick in until next season, and former league MVP James Harden.

The Sixers also find themselves in the company of the majority with 21 other teams under the NBA’s luxury tax threshold this season — an accomplishment made even more impressive given the team’s status as a playoff staple and a championship contender.

Their secret? The Sixers have been fortunate enough to get plus production out of several of their team-friendly contracts over the past few seasons, including Shake Milton and rookie-scaled Tyrese Maxey. Unperturbed by the possibility of losing a future Hall of Famer in Harden this summer, the “next man up” philosophy is real for Doc Rivers’ boys.

That said, who are the highest-paid players on Philly’s books for the 2022-23 season, and how do these 76ers contracts impact the team’s championship aspirations now and in the years to come? Let’s dive deep into the financials of the City of Brotherly Love.

76ers Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Sixers contracts and salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. SF/PF Tobias Harris: $37,633,050

2. C Joel Embiid: $33,616,770

Contract (through 2022-23):

(through 2022-23): Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $210,112,000

Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $210,112,000

3. PG/SG James Harden: $33,000,000

5. SG De’Anthony Melton: $8,250,000

Contract: 4 years, $$34,627,688

6. SG Furkan Korkmaz: $5,000,000

Contract: 3 years, $15,000,000

7. SF Danuel House Jr: $4,105,000

Contract: 2 years, $8,415,250

8. PF Georges Niang: $3,465,000

Contract: 2 years, $6,765,000

9. PG Tyrese Maxey: $2,726,880

10. C Montrezl Harrell: $2,463,490

Contract: 2 years, $5,223,516

11. PG Jaden Springer: $2,125,200

Contract: 4 years, $10,393,483

12. SG Shake Milton: $1,997,718

Contract: 3 years, $4,994,028

13. SF Jalen McDaniels: $1,930,681

Contract: 4 years, $6,129,593

14. C Paul Reed: $1,782,621

Contract: 3 years, $3,909,730

15. C Dewayne Dedmon: $825,014

Contract: 1 year, $835,014

76ers Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All Sixers salary figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 1.

Active contracts : $149,166,783

: $149,166,783 Dead money: $404,742

$404,742 Total salary cap usage : $164,391,836

: $164,391,836 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax space : $695,475

: $695,475 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $191,561,935

