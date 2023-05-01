Who’s the highest-paid player in Philadelphia and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Sixers contracts on the books this season.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris once ranked among the NBA‘s best-paid players thanks to a monumental five-year, $180 million contract inked in 2019. Fast forward to today, and the pricey veteran is barely cracking the top 15 regarding highest-paid players by average annual salary. However, he can still claim bragging rights as the No. 1 guy on the Sixers salary list for 2022-23.
Naturally, an NBA team prefers to splurge its salary cap flexibility on a couple of franchise stars first before distributing the remaining funds around them. The league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NBPA works in mysterious ways, however, so Harris still edges out likely MVP pick Joel Embiid, whose “supermax” extension doesn’t kick in until next season, and former league MVP James Harden.
The Sixers also find themselves in the company of the majority with 21 other teams under the NBA’s luxury tax threshold this season — an accomplishment made even more impressive given the team’s status as a playoff staple and a championship contender.
Their secret? The Sixers have been fortunate enough to get plus production out of several of their team-friendly contracts over the past few seasons, including Shake Milton and rookie-scaled Tyrese Maxey. Unperturbed by the possibility of losing a future Hall of Famer in Harden this summer, the “next man up” philosophy is real for Doc Rivers’ boys.
That said, who are the highest-paid players on Philly’s books for the 2022-23 season, and how do these 76ers contracts impact the team’s championship aspirations now and in the years to come? Let’s dive deep into the financials of the City of Brotherly Love.
76ers Contracts & Salaries 2022-23
All Sixers contracts and salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.
1. SF/PF Tobias Harris: $37,633,050
- Contract: 5 years, $180,000,000
2. C Joel Embiid: $33,616,770
- Contract (through 2022-23):
- Contract extension (begins 2023-24): 4 years, $210,112,000
3. PG/SG James Harden: $33,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $68,640,000
4. SF/PF P.J. Tucker: $10,490,000
- Contract: 3 years, $33,043,500
5. SG De’Anthony Melton: $8,250,000
- Contract: 4 years, $$34,627,688
6. SG Furkan Korkmaz: $5,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $15,000,000
7. SF Danuel House Jr: $4,105,000
- Contract: 2 years, $8,415,250
8. PF Georges Niang: $3,465,000
- Contract: 2 years, $6,765,000
9. PG Tyrese Maxey: $2,726,880
- Contract: 4 years, $12,152,560
10. C Montrezl Harrell: $2,463,490
- Contract: 2 years, $5,223,516
11. PG Jaden Springer: $2,125,200
- Contract: 4 years, $10,393,483
12. SG Shake Milton: $1,997,718
- Contract: 3 years, $4,994,028
13. SF Jalen McDaniels: $1,930,681
- Contract: 4 years, $6,129,593
14. C Paul Reed: $1,782,621
- Contract: 3 years, $3,909,730
15. C Dewayne Dedmon: $825,014
- Contract: 1 year, $835,014
76ers Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers
All Sixers salary figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 1.
- Active contracts: $149,166,783
- Dead money: $404,742
- Total salary cap usage: $164,391,836
- Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax space: $695,475
- Salary on the books for 2023-24: $191,561,935
