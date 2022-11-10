About Boardroom

Sports November 10, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Jersey 2022-23: Showing Brotherly Love

Courtesy of Nike
Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Sixers City Edition jersey, which will be worn by the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike
The 2022-23 Sixers City Edition Uniform

Philadelphia in Greek translates to “City of Brotherly Love,” a phrase that will be featured on the 76ers’ jerseys for the first time ever. The team hand-designed the script, a font that’ll be used on a Sixers uniform for the very first time. A Circle of Stars logo on the waistband and the “76” on the shorts references Philly’s role in America’s history.

“That’s just a really beloved way to reference their city,” Nadia Roohparvar, the NBA’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships, told Boardroom. “So they wanted to put it on the forefront and they were looking for more of a simplified, team-branded look. Some designs go across the league and you’re like which team is that? But then you also have teams who remind people of who they are.”

Roohparvar also said that the phrase could also be the largest ever spelled out on an NBA uniform.

