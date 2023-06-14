Jessica Holtz’s Game Plan

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, sports agent Jessica Holtz Steinberg.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Jessica Holtz Steinberg, Co-head of Basketball at CAA. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Behind every successful athlete is a whole team dedicated to helping them earn a contract that matches their worth, elevate their popularity, and position them within reach of even bigger and better opportunities. To the average fan, the name Jessica Holtz Steinberg might not be of the household variety, but to some of the NBA’s most talented hoopers, she’s an agent with an uncommonly compelling blueprint for success that captures imaginations — and cashes checks.

As the Co-head of Basketball at CAA, Holtz directly represents Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, making history in 2022 when she helped them both secure “supermax” contract extensions. She has additionally worked with Chris Paul, D’Angelo Russell, Paul George, and Mike Conley.

Prior to her tenure with CAA, Holtz was the Senior Director of Marketing at Excel Sports Management and served in an entertainment and marketing role with the NBA.

“It’s not just professional sports. It’s a lot of boardrooms and a lot of power positions across a lot of industries that are traditionally male-dominated,” Holtz said to Boardroom’s Shlomo Sprung in 2021 about being a commanding force in a role usually attributed to men. “And I think that the reason we’re having this conversation right now is because I am doing something different. And we just need more people to do different things, and for more younger females to aspire to roles that are traditionally male-dominated.”

Learn more about Jessica Holtz Steinberg’s Game Plan below.

Jessica Holtz’s Game Plan

Background & Career

2003-2007 : Penn State University | BA, Broadcast Journalism; Certificate in Sports Journalism

: Penn State University | BA, Broadcast Journalism; Certificate in Sports Journalism 2009-2012 : Baruch College | Master of Business Administration

: Baruch College | Master of Business Administration 2007-2011 : NBA | Coordinator, Entertainment & Player Marketing

: NBA | Coordinator, Entertainment & Player Marketing 2011-2014 : Excel Sports Management | Senior Director

: Excel Sports Management | Senior Director 2014-Present : CAA | Co-head, Basketball

: CAA | Co-head, Basketball First woman ever to rep two max-salary NBA players

First NBA agent ever to finalize two supermax deals in the same day

2018 Sports Business Journal “Game Changer” honoree recognizing women in sports

