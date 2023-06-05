La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona routinely rank among the most expensive sporting organizations in the world each year. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Every year, fans, nerds, and would-be GMs alike celebrate what may as well be sports business Christmas: The great unveiling of various media outlets’ carefully calculated rundowns of the most valuable sports teams on planet Earth.

Mileage may vary — in plenty of cases, an outfit like Sportico might publish a noticeably higher dollar figure than another like Forbes for the same team — but in terms of depicting a clear set of relative distinctions for us to make between the haves and the have-nots, the exercise is never not a fun one for those of us constantly reckoning with the increasingly explosive ways money functions and flows throughout the games we love.

And with this being prime UEFA Champions League season, we decided to zero in on the world’s most popular sport to figure out who’s leveraging the biggest equity to get ahead of the rest of the global pack.

Naturally, depending on who you ask, the title of the world’s most expensive football club is actually very much up for debate — but the race between England’s Red Devils and Spain’s Galácticos is not the only intriguing set of data points worth diving into.

Let’s get right to it. Check out the top 20 most valuable soccer teams in the world for 2023.

Most Valuable Soccer Teams in the World 2023

Data based on 2023 studies from Forbes and Sportico. Click on a club to see its overall salary spending and contracts overview for the 2022-23 season.

