Who’s the highest-paid player at Allianz Stadium this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Juventus salaries currently on the books.

For years, Juventus FC were known for spending big to secure top talent and bring home silverware. However, particularly since parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, they have shifted their focus more toward developing young players, selling peaking talents for all-time transfer fee hauls, and making strategic signings on the come-up.

Still, this course correction doesn’t mean the Bianconeri are entirely out of the business of opening their wallets to pay top dollar on the transfer market.

This strategy has paid off for Juve in recent history, as the Zebras still boast the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, and Ángel Di María at the top of the team sheet. These signings have enabled the club to preserve its status as one of the top outfits in Serie A and across Europe (even amid recent investigations into financial improprieties that threatened its standing the league).

For Juve, signing new talent isn’t just about success on the field — theirs is one of the most visible, popular brands in the global game. Those iconic black and white stripes are instantly recognizable; combined with their reputation for success, they’re granted the kind of reach most clubs outside of England and Spain can’t dream of matching.

While they may not dish out quite as many sky-high salaries as they had gotten used to, Juventus are still willing to spend when necessary to secure top talent and build a winning squad. Massimiliano Allegri at Allianz Stadium. So, who are the current stars responsible for carrying on a rich Italian legacy at the Allianz Stadium under Massimiliano Allegri? Let’s look at all the Juventus salaries and contract figures on books for the 2022-23 season.

Juventus Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

1. CF Dusan Vlahovic: $14,147,509

Contract: 4 years, $56,590,037

2. GK Wojciech Szczesny: $13,143,211

Contract: 2 years, $26,286,422

t-2. CB Leonardo Bonucci: $13,143,211

Contract: 2 years, $26,286,422

4. LB Alex Sandro: $12,127,996

Contract: 1 year, $12,127,996

5. CM Paul Pogba: $11,200,111

6. RM Juan Cuadrado: $10,108,483

Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483

t-6. CB Bremer: $10,108,483

Contract: 5 years, $50,542,413

t-6. RW Federico Chiesa: $10,108,483

Contract: 3 years, $30,325,448

9. CM Adrien Rabiot: $9,791,910

Contract: 1 year, $9,791,910

t-9. DM Leandro Paredes: $9,791,910

Contract: 1 year, $9,791,910

11. RW Ángel Di María: $8,394,625

12. CB Daniele Rugani: $7,073,755

Contract: 2 years, $14,147,509

13. DM Manuel Locatelli: $6,069,456

Contract: 1 year, $6,069,456

14. RB Danilo: $5,600,056

Contract: 3 years, $16,800,167

15. CF Arkadiusz Milik: $4,901,413

Contract: 1 year, $4,901,413

16. CM Aaron Ramsey: $4,202,771

Contract: 1 year, $4,202,771

t-16. CF Moise Kean: $4,202,771

Contract: 3 years, $10,512,385

18. DM Arthur: $3,504,128

Contract: 2 years, $7,009,257

t-18. LM Filip Kostić: $3,504,128

Contract: 4 years, $14,016,541

20. GK Mattia Perin: $3,034,728

Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184

t-20. LB Mattia De Sciglio: $3,034,728

Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184

22. CB Federico Gatti: $2,019,513

Contract: 5 years, $10,097,566

t-22. CM Nicolò Fagioli: $2,019,513

Contract: 4 years: $8,078,053

t-22. DM Nicolò Rovella: $2,019,513

Contract: 4 years: $8,078,053

25. CF Kaio Jorge: $1,681,108

Contract: 4 years, $6,724,433

26. CAM Mohamed Ihattaren $840,554

Contract: 3 years, $2,521,663

27. LW Samuel Iling Junior: $698,642

Contract: 3 years, $2,095,927

28. CM Fabio Miretti: $611,312

Contract: 4 years, $2,445,249

29. GK Carlo Pinsoglio: $611,312

Contract: 1 year, $611,312

30. RW Matías Soulé: $76,414

Contracts: 4 years, $305,656

Juventus Wage Spending Facts 2022-23

All salary figures via Capology as of April 23, 2023