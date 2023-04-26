Who’s the highest-paid player at Allianz Stadium this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Juventus salaries currently on the books.
For years, Juventus FC were known for spending big to secure top talent and bring home silverware. However, particularly since parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, they have shifted their focus more toward developing young players, selling peaking talents for all-time transfer fee hauls, and making strategic signings on the come-up.
Still, this course correction doesn’t mean the Bianconeri are entirely out of the business of opening their wallets to pay top dollar on the transfer market.
This strategy has paid off for Juve in recent history, as the Zebras still boast the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, and Ángel Di María at the top of the team sheet. These signings have enabled the club to preserve its status as one of the top outfits in Serie A and across Europe (even amid recent investigations into financial improprieties that threatened its standing the league).
For Juve, signing new talent isn’t just about success on the field — theirs is one of the most visible, popular brands in the global game. Those iconic black and white stripes are instantly recognizable; combined with their reputation for success, they’re granted the kind of reach most clubs outside of England and Spain can’t dream of matching.
While they may not dish out quite as many sky-high salaries as they had gotten used to, Juventus are still willing to spend when necessary to secure top talent and build a winning squad. Massimiliano Allegri at Allianz Stadium. So, who are the current stars responsible for carrying on a rich Italian legacy at the Allianz Stadium under Massimiliano Allegri? Let’s look at all the Juventus salaries and contract figures on books for the 2022-23 season.
Juventus Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. CF Dusan Vlahovic: $14,147,509
- Contract: 4 years, $56,590,037
2. GK Wojciech Szczesny: $13,143,211
- Contract: 2 years, $26,286,422
t-2. CB Leonardo Bonucci: $13,143,211
- Contract: 2 years, $26,286,422
4. LB Alex Sandro: $12,127,996
- Contract: 1 year, $12,127,996
5. CM Paul Pogba: $11,200,111
- Contract: 4 years, $44,800,466
- Click here to read Boardroom’s analysis of Pogba’s transfer to Juventus.
6. RM Juan Cuadrado: $10,108,483
- Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483
t-6. CB Bremer: $10,108,483
- Contract: 5 years, $50,542,413
t-6. RW Federico Chiesa: $10,108,483
- Contract: 3 years, $30,325,448
9. CM Adrien Rabiot: $9,791,910
- Contract: 1 year, $9,791,910
t-9. DM Leandro Paredes: $9,791,910
- Contract: 1 year, $9,791,910
11. RW Ángel Di María: $8,394,625
- Contract: 1 year, $8,394,625
- Click here to read Boardroom’s analysis of Di María’s move to Juventus.
12. CB Daniele Rugani: $7,073,755
- Contract: 2 years, $14,147,509
13. DM Manuel Locatelli: $6,069,456
- Contract: 1 year, $6,069,456
14. RB Danilo: $5,600,056
- Contract: 3 years, $16,800,167
15. CF Arkadiusz Milik: $4,901,413
- Contract: 1 year, $4,901,413
16. CM Aaron Ramsey: $4,202,771
- Contract: 1 year, $4,202,771
t-16. CF Moise Kean: $4,202,771
- Contract: 3 years, $10,512,385
18. DM Arthur: $3,504,128
- Contract: 2 years, $7,009,257
t-18. LM Filip Kostić: $3,504,128
- Contract: 4 years, $14,016,541
20. GK Mattia Perin: $3,034,728
- Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184
t-20. LB Mattia De Sciglio: $3,034,728
- Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184
22. CB Federico Gatti: $2,019,513
- Contract: 5 years, $10,097,566
t-22. CM Nicolò Fagioli: $2,019,513
- Contract: 4 years: $8,078,053
t-22. DM Nicolò Rovella: $2,019,513
- Contract: 4 years: $8,078,053
25. CF Kaio Jorge: $1,681,108
- Contract: 4 years, $6,724,433
26. CAM Mohamed Ihattaren $840,554
- Contract: 3 years, $2,521,663
27. LW Samuel Iling Junior: $698,642
- Contract: 3 years, $2,095,927
28. CM Fabio Miretti: $611,312
- Contract: 4 years, $2,445,249
29. GK Carlo Pinsoglio: $611,312
- Contract: 1 year, $611,312
30. RW Matías Soulé: $76,414
- Contracts: 4 years, $305,656
Juventus Wage Spending Facts 2022-23
All salary figures via Capology as of April 23, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $177,771,747
- Weekly Wage Spending: $3,418,687
- Average Player Salary per Week: $113,956
