From Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish to Romelu Lukaku and Enzo Fernández, Boardroom explores the highest transfer fees ever paid by English football clubs.

England’s Premier League boasts some of the biggest names and highest-paid players in world football, with top English clubs constantly vying for top talent. The transfer market has become an essential tool, with clubs dishing out vast amounts of money on players to improve their chances of success. To date, the Premier League is home to some of the most expensive transfers in soccer history overall, outdoing Spain’s La Liga and occupying 19 spots of the top 25 as of this writing.

Transfer fees in bringing these players to England’s top flight have surpassed $100 million on five occasions, and as time progresses, the number of high-profile, prohibitively expensive transfers will only increase as England’s best chase European trophies (and attempt to outrun UEFA’ Financial Fair Play rules).

However, not all transfers are created equal, and spending top dollar is never guaranteed success. High transfer fees and increasingly high player wages have put clubs under tremendous pressure to navigate a gradually inflated transfer market and infuse squads with top talent to win now, or even give themselves a fighting chance against teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United, who continue to be the high-market makers and takers of the English game.

So, that got us thinking: Which players have landed the highest Premier League transfer fees of all time? While Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku is the only player in the top 25 to grace the list twice, the Belgian striker is far from securing the current top spot.

Let’s dive into Boardroom’s master list of the most expensive Premier League transfers ever.

The 25 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers in History

Transfer fee data via Capology and Transfermarkt as of April 2023 and only includes incoming Premier League signings. Players are labeled by their current teams at time of writing.

1. Chelsea CM Enzo Fernández: $147.97 million

Transfer: Benfica to Chelsea (2022-23)

Benfica to Chelsea (2022-23) Current Contract: 9 years, $101,585,665

9 years, $101,585,665 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Enzo’s move to Chelsea.

2. Manchester City LW Jack Grealish: $132.62 million

Transfer: Aston Villa to Manchester City (2021-22)

Aston Villa to Manchester City (2021-22) Current Contract: 6 years, $116,868,814

3. Inter Milan CF Romelu Lukaku: $123.86 million

Transfer: Inter to Chelsea (2021-22)

Inter to Chelsea (2021-22) Current Contract: 1 year, $11,627,728

4. Juventus CM Paul Pogba: $115.09 million

Transfer: Juventus to Manchester United (2016-17)

Juventus to Manchester United (2016-17) Current Contract: 4 years, $43,779,995

5. Manchester United RW Antony: $104.13 million

Transfer: Ajax to Man United (2022-23)

Ajax to Man United (2022-23) Current Contract: 5 years, $64,927,119

5 years, $64,927,119 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Antony’s move to Man Utd.

6. Manchester United CB Harry Maguire: $95.23 million

Transfer: Leicester to Man United (2019-20)

Leicester to Man United (2019-20) Current Contract: 3 years, $35,743,104

7. Manchester United LW Jadon Sancho: $93.17 million

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Man United (2021-22)

Borussia Dortmund to Man United (2021-22) Current Contract: 4 years, $87,790,801

4 years, $87,790,801 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Sancho’s move to Man Utd.

8. Juventus CF Romelu Lukaku: $92.84 million

Transfer: Everton to Man United (2017-18)

Everton to Man United (2017-18) Current Contract: 1 year, $11,627,728

9. Liverpool CB Virgil Van Dijk: $92.78 million

Transfer: Southampton to Liverpool (2017-18)

Southampton to Liverpool (2017-18) Current Contract: 3 years, $41,386,752

3 years, $41,386,752 Click here for Boardroom’s VVD contract breakdown at Liverpool.

10. Chelsea CB Wesley Fofana: $88.12 million

Transfer: Leicester City to Chelsea (2022-23)

Leicester City to Chelsea (2022-23) Current Contract: 7 years, $87,790,081

7 years, $87,790,081 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Fofana’s move to Chelsea.

t-11. Liverpool CF Darwin Núñez: $87.69 million

Transfer: Benfica to Liverpool (2022-23)

Benfica to Liverpool (2022-23) Current Contract: 6 years, $52,674,048

6 years, $52,674,048 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Darwin’s move to Liverpool.

t-11. Chelsea CM Kai Havertz: $87.69 million

Transfer: Bayern Leverkusen to Chelsea (2020-21)

Bayern Leverkusen to Chelsea (2020-21) Current Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

t-11. Nice RW Nicolas Pépé: $87.69 million

Transfer: Lille to Arsenal (2019-20)

Lille to Arsenal (2019-20) Current Contract: 1 year, $6,315,243

t-11. GK Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga: $87.69 million

Transfer: Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (2018-19)

Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (2018-19) Current Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

Enzo Fernandez is now the most expensive Premier League transfer of all time 💰👀 pic.twitter.com/e7RZAwRgIc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 1, 2023

15. Manchester City CM Kevin De Bryune: $84.30 million

Transfer: VFL Wolfsburg to Man City (2015-16)

VFL Wolfsburg to Man City (2015-16) Current Contract: 3 years, $75,248,640

3 years, $75,248,640 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on KDB’s contract with Man City.

16. Juventus RW Ángel Di María: $82.21 million

Transfer: Real Madrid to Man United (2014-15)

Real Madrid to Man United (2014-15) Current Contract: 1 year, $8,203,415

1 year, $8,203,415 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Di Marias’ move to Juventus.

17. Manchester City CB Rúben Dias: $78.48 million

Transfer: Benfica to Man City (2020-21)

Benfica to Man City (2020-21) Current Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

18. Manchester United CDM Casemiro: $77.44 million

Transfer: Real Madrid to Man United (2022-23)

Real Madrid to Man United (2022-23) Current Contract: 4 years, $87,790,081

4 years, $87,790,081 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Casemiro’s move to Man Utd.

t-19. Chelsea LW Mykhaylo Mudryk: $76.73 million

Transfer: Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea (2022-23)

Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea (2022-23) Current Contract: 9 years, $56,436,480

9 years, $56,436,480 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Mudryk’s move to Chelsea.

t-19. Newcastle CF Alexander Isak: $76.73 million

Transfer: Real Sociedad to Newcastle (2022-23)

Real Sociedad to Newcastle (2022-23) Current Contract: 6 years, $45,149,184

t-19. Manchester City DM Rodri: $76.73 million

Transfer: Atlético Madrid to Man City (2019-20)

Atlético Madrid to Man City (2019-20) Current Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920

22. Manchester City RW Riyad Mahrez: $74.31 million

Transfer: Leicester City to Man City (2018-19)

Leicester City to Man City (2018-19) Current Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456

23. Atlético Madrid CF Álvaro Morata: $72.34 million

Transfer: Real Madrid to Chelsea (2017-18)

Real Madrid to Chelsea (2017-18) Current Contract: 2 years, $20,908,574

24. Chelsea LB Marc Cucurella: $71.57 million

Transfer: Brighton to Chelsea (2022-23)

Brighton to Chelsea (2022-23) Current Contract: 6 years, $65,842,560

6 years, $65,842,560 Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Cucurella’s move to Chelsea.

25. RB Bayern Munich João Cancelo: $71.24 million